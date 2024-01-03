Nikon tops the lists for Map Camera’s best-selling cameras and lenses of 2023
Jan 3, 2024
Japanese camera retailer Map Camera has released its report on its best-selling cameras and lenses of 2023. Surprisingly, perhaps, Nikon managed to top both lists. In fact, in both lists, two of the top three models are Nikon.
This news will be very welcome to Nikon themselves. After a couple of decades of struggle and uncertainty, the company appears to be back. There are some other obvious models on the lists, but also one or two surprises.
Map Cameras Top 10 Cameras
It’s probably not surprising that Sony takes up the most spots on this list. They make three of the cameras listed. Nikon and Fuji both appear twice, while Panasonic and Canon only appear once each. Then there’s that surprise…
I have to admit, seeing the Ricoh GR IIIx on there raised an eyebrow. It’s still a popular camera. I know this. I guess I hadn’t realised how popular the Ricoh GR product range still was. With smartphones becoming more capable by the day… As I said, it was surprising.
Map Cameras Top 10 Lenses
The list of the top 10 lenses looks quite similar, with Nikon in 1st and 3rd place. Except, they also have 8th place, so three this time. Sony also has three lenses on the list, Tamron two, and one each for Sigma and Canon.
No big surprises this time. It’s a mix of popular consumer lenses, and higher-end enthusiast and professional lenses.
Top Used Gear
What I did think was quite interesting were the top 10 lists for second-hand cameras and lenses. Only a handful of items managed to make it onto both the new and used gear lists.
But that’s probably not much of a surprise. There aren’t exactly a lot of Nikon Z8 bodies in the used market yet. There are a lot of predecessors to the models in the above lists, though.
Top 10 used cameras
Top 10 used lenses
It’s always interesting to see what gear actually sold throughout the year. Especially so when you compare it with the marketing hype and claims from manufacturers.
It’s nice to see that a DSLR lens made the used list, at least. Perhaps the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 ranking so highly suggests that there are a lot of new photographers snapping up old DSLRs to learn with.
I’d be curious to see if it survives through to this year’s list.
