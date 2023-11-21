Best Canon cameras in 2023: Mirrorless, DSLRs, and point and shoots

I have been a Canon shooter, using the best Canon cameras available from the day I picked up a camera. First, as a commercial photographer, and in the last few years as a prolific wedding photographer. I think it’s safe to say that I accumulated a few thousand jobs using Canon cameras. I prefer Canon to any other brand for any given task. I feel very comfortable saying that the Canon R5 is the best Canon camera in the market today. But different photographers have different needs. Maybe you don’t need the best Canon camera, but the Canon camera that is best for you.

Canon makes so many cameras that choosing the right one for your needs can be overwhelming. I will review the best Canon cameras in 2023 and why each stands out in its category. Hopefully, this will help you choose the right camera for your needs.

Considerations for choosing a Canon camera

If your prime objective is image quality, I suggest looking at the sensor first. Canon is known for its high-quality sensors, so you can’t really go wrong here. However, different camera sensors are designed to cater to different needs. I want to make sure you pick the most suitable for you. I’ll start with the best Canon camera overall, the Canon R5, and work our way down to point-and-shoots. Other than sensors, important factors include video performance, size, feature set, and budget.

If you are set on Canon, this list will give you a good idea of the camera to buy. If you are still considering which system you want, I suggest looking at our best Sony camera guide to get some perspective about another big brand. Let’s dive into the top features of each camera and what makes them worth considering.

Best Canon camera: Canon EOS R5 The Canon EOS R5 stands out in Canon’s lineup for several reasons. Aside from being the best all-around, it is also the best Canon camera for photography. It is the top contender (if not an absolute winner) in Canon’s lineup. Firstly, Canon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera to feature In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS), a significant leap in their technology. This stabilization system effectively pairs sensor stabilization (IBIS) with lens stabilization (IS), delivering excellent stabilization performance​​. I personally moved to the R5 from the 5Dmk4 and never looked back. The EOS R5 boasts impressive specifications, including a 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a DIGIC X image processor, 5,940 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II points, and a broad ISO range expandable to 50-102,400. Its video capabilities are particularly noteworthy, with 8K DCI or UHD at 30p and 4K DCI or UHD at 120p. The camera also features a 0.5-inch OLED EVF with 5,690k dots, a fully articulating 3.15-inch touchscreen, and high-speed shooting up to 20fps with an electronic shutter​​. On the ergonomics side, the EOS R5 is larger and heavier than most mirrorless cameras. That said, the weight adds to its robust feel, suitable for professional use. The camera’s design includes significant improvements like a standard 5-series joystick and wheel, enhancing its physical control scheme​​. The articulating LCD touchscreen and the high-resolution, high-refresh-rate EVF contribute to its usability and effectiveness in various shooting scenarios​​. Another standout feature is its autofocus system. The R5 autofocus is considered a technology leader that is fast, flexible, and accurate. The EOS R5’s focus system enables effective tracking and a high burst rate, making it suitable for a wide range of photography genres, including portrait, event, wildlife, and sports photography​​. Check out this review of the Canon EOS R5 for concert photography and this review of the R5 for underwater photography. It definitely lives up to the hype. In terms of video performance, the EOS R5 marks a departure from Canon’s traditionally conservative approach. It offers advanced video capabilities like 8K30 and 4K120 recording, setting it apart in a market where competitors often cap at 4K30​​. Canon EOS R5 Main Features Sensor : The 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor delivers exceptional image quality, ensuring sharp and detailed photographs across a wide range of lighting conditions.

: The 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor delivers exceptional image quality, ensuring sharp and detailed photographs across a wide range of lighting conditions. High-Speed Shooting : With a burst rate of 12fps in mechanical and 20fps with the electronic shutter, the EOS R5 can capture fast-paced action with precision and clarity.

: With a burst rate of 12fps in mechanical and 20fps with the electronic shutter, the EOS R5 can capture fast-paced action with precision and clarity. Video Capabilities : The EOS R5 boasts impressive video capabilities, including 8K DCI or UHD at 30p, 4K DCI or UHD at 120p, and 1080p (FullHD) at various frame rates, making it a versatile tool for videographers.

: The EOS R5 boasts impressive video capabilities, including 8K DCI or UHD at 30p, 4K DCI or UHD at 120p, and 1080p (FullHD) at various frame rates, making it a versatile tool for videographers. Image Stabilization : Equipped with 5-axis in-body image stabilization offering up to 8 stops, the EOS R5 ensures steady shots, even in challenging shooting conditions.

: Equipped with 5-axis in-body image stabilization offering up to 8 stops, the EOS R5 ensures steady shots, even in challenging shooting conditions. Autofocus : Featuring 5,940 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II points, the camera delivers swift and accurate autofocus performance, ideal for capturing moving subjects with precision.

: Featuring 5,940 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II points, the camera delivers swift and accurate autofocus performance, ideal for capturing moving subjects with precision. Viewfinder and Display : The 0.5-inch OLED EVF with 5,690k dots and the 3.15-inch fully articulating touchscreen with 2,100k dots provide clear and intuitive ways to compose and review your shots.

: The 0.5-inch OLED EVF with 5,690k dots and the 3.15-inch fully articulating touchscreen with 2,100k dots provide clear and intuitive ways to compose and review your shots. Connectivity: The EOS R5 offers seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, micro HDMI, and various audio input options, enhancing its versatility in different shooting scenarios. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Best Canon camera for video: Canon EOS R5C The Canon EOS R5 C stands out in Canon’s lineup as a top choice for cine cameras, owing to its robust features tailored for high-end video production. The camera’s notable strengths include its ability to shoot internal 8K RAW video using the Canon RAW Light format, which provides 12-bit color depth. You can see how we used this feature to shoot 180 VR videos. This capability ensures exceptional video quality and flexibility in post-production workflows, allowing for high-resolution recording up to 8K​​. Another significant advantage of the EOS R5 C is its impressive dynamic range of 15 stops. 15 stops means incredibly detailed information in both shadows and highlights​​. Furthermore, the EOS R5C offers 10-bit 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second, making it ideal for capturing high-quality slow-motion footage​​. The EOS R5C is Canon’s effort into video in a mirrorless form (similar to Sony’s FX3), but it is still a very capable camera for photographers. It’s a full-frame 45-megapixel image sensor. This versatility makes it a valuable tool for hybrid photo and video shooting, appealing to professionals who need a camera capable of excelling in both areas​​. However, the Canon EOS R5 C comes with certain compromises. The biggest one is its poor battery life, with a maximum of around 40 minutes per battery​​. You can charge via USBC, but it is not as convenient. A few other quirks make it a little inferior to the (similarly targeted) Sony FX3. Most notably, the low-light performance. Those, combined with the lack of in-body image stabilization, make it a not ideal camera for dark shoots, especially when shooting handheld. Also, it uses two different media card slots (CFexpress and SDXC II), so it’s harder to manage your media. That said, the Canon EOS R5 C is a powerful tool with state-of-the-art video capabilities and high-resolution stills photography. You’re good if you can manage the short battery life and (lack of) stabilization. To compensate, the R5C is one of the only cameras at that level that shoots 8K RAW recording at a staggering 15 stops dynamic range​. Canon EOS R5C Main Features Internal 8K RAW Video Recording : The EOS R5 C can shoot internal 8K RAW video using Canon’s RAW Light format, providing high-resolution recording capabilities with a 12-bit color depth for exceptional video quality and post-production flexibility.

: The EOS R5 C can shoot internal 8K RAW video using Canon’s RAW Light format, providing high-resolution recording capabilities with a 12-bit color depth for exceptional video quality and post-production flexibility. 15 Stops of Dynamic Range : Offers an impressive dynamic range of 15 stops, enabling detailed capture in both shadows and highlights, beneficial for various lighting conditions and cinematic footage production.

: Offers an impressive dynamic range of 15 stops, enabling detailed capture in both shadows and highlights, beneficial for various lighting conditions and cinematic footage production. 10-bit 4K Video up to 120 fps : Capable of recording 10-bit 4K video at frame rates up to 120 fps, ideal for creating cinematic slow-motion footage with excellent color rendition.

: Capable of recording 10-bit 4K video at frame rates up to 120 fps, ideal for creating cinematic slow-motion footage with excellent color rendition. 45-Megapixel Full-Frame CMOS Sensor : Equipped with a full-frame 45-megapixel image sensor, making it not only a proficient video camera but also excellent for capturing high-resolution stills.

: Equipped with a full-frame 45-megapixel image sensor, making it not only a proficient video camera but also excellent for capturing high-resolution stills. Dual Pixel CMOS AF II : Utilizes Canon’s advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, although it lacks in-body image stabilization, which is a consideration for handheld shooting.

: Utilizes Canon’s advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, although it lacks in-body image stabilization, which is a consideration for handheld shooting. Media Card Compatibility : The camera features two different media card slots, one for CFexpress cards and the other for SDXC II cards, allowing for flexible storage options, though it could complicate media management.

: The camera features two different media card slots, one for CFexpress cards and the other for SDXC II cards, allowing for flexible storage options, though it could complicate media management. OLED Viewfinder and Rear LCD: Comes with an OLED viewfinder and a 3.2-inch rear LCD, enhancing user interface and ease of use for both video and still shooting. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Best mid-range Canon Camera: Canon EOS R6 Mark II The Canon EOS R6 Mark II stands out as an exceptional mid-range camera in Canon’s lineup. It offers a balance of advanced features at a competitive price point. Its key highlights include a new 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor and an electronic shutter capable of up to 40FPS, making it highly versatile for various photography styles​​. Some would say that this is the best Canon camera for photography. The autofocus system is particularly noteworthy, featuring a robust Auto mode for subject tracking and the ability to seamlessly switch between human, animal, and bird subjects with excellent detection accuracy​​. Ergonomically, the EOS R6 Mark II is well-designed, with a comfortable grip and well-placed dials and buttons. It also features a 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF, a 3″ 1.62m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD, and dual UHS-II memory card slots​​​​​​. The camera inherits advanced focus technology from the higher-end EOS R3, providing 1053 focus zones and utilizing Deep Learning for superior recognition and tracking of subjects​​. In terms of video performance, the R6 Mark II can record 4K60 video with 6K oversampling and includes Canon Log 3 for higher dynamic range footage, positioning it well against its competitors in the market​​. Additionally, the camera is equipped with Canon’s impressive IBIS, providing significant camera shake correction, especially when paired with a stabilized lens​​. Overall, the EOS R6 Mark II’s features a great mix of high-speed performance, advanced autofocus capabilities, solid ergonomics, and competitive video features. It is an excellent choice for a wide range of photography and videography applications, all at a relatively affordable price point for its class. Canon EOS R6 Mark II Main Features 24.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor : The new sensor provides excellent image quality and performance, making it a standout feature of this camera.

: The new sensor provides excellent image quality and performance, making it a standout feature of this camera. 4K60 10-Bit Internal Video, C-Log 3 External : Delivers high-quality video recording capabilities.

: Delivers high-quality video recording capabilities. Dual Pixel CMOS AF II : Offers fast and accurate autofocus performance.

: Offers fast and accurate autofocus performance. 12 fps Mech. Shutter, 40 fps E. Shutter : Enables high-speed shooting for capturing fast-paced action.

: Enables high-speed shooting for capturing fast-paced action. Sensor-Shift 5-Axis Image Stabilization : Provides steady and sharp images, even in challenging shooting conditions.

: Provides steady and sharp images, even in challenging shooting conditions. 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF, 3″ 1.62m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD : Offers clear and versatile viewing options.

: Offers clear and versatile viewing options. Dual UHS-II Memory Card Slots: Allows for ample storage and efficient data handling. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Best Crop Sensor Canon Camera: Canon EOS R7 The Canon EOS R7 emerges as the best crop sensor camera in Canon’s lineup due to several outstanding features. First, it brings APS-C to the Canon RF mount, positioning itself as a spiritual successor to the popular EOS 7D series. Secondly, the 32.5MP sensor offers the highest resolution in Canon’s APS-C range. The R7 also boasts advanced focus technology from the EOS R3, with 651 focus zones and up to 30 FPS burst rate using its electronic shutter, significantly surpassing the 7D series’ capabilities​​. the R7 Ergonomically, the R7 is designed to be comfortable and intuitive to use, with a deep grip and well-organized controls. It features a 2.36m-Dot OLED EVF and a 1.66m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD, along with 5-axis image stabilization and Dual UHS-II memory card slots. These features, combined with its robust video capabilities, including 4K60 recording with 7K oversampling and Canon Log 3 for dynamic range enhancement, make the EOS R7 a versatile and powerful camera for both stills and video​​. Moreover, the R7’s autofocus system is inherited from the EOS R3, ensuring efficient and accurate tracking across nearly 100% of the sensor area. This system performs exceptionally well in various scenarios, whether for sports, wildlife, or video shooting. Additionally, the camera utilizes an efficient CRAW format, allowing for high-quality images with reduced file sizes, making it ideal for high-resolution photography​​​​​​​​. Check out our review of the Canon EOS R7. Canon EOS R7 Main Features Sensor : The 32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor offers exceptional image quality and low-light performance, making it a standout feature in its category.

: The 32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor offers exceptional image quality and low-light performance, making it a standout feature in its category. Video Capabilities : The EOS R7 supports 4K60 10-bit video, HDR-PQ, and C-Log 3, providing high-quality video recording options.

: The EOS R7 supports 4K60 10-bit video, HDR-PQ, and C-Log 3, providing high-quality video recording options. Burst Rate : With a 15 fps mechanical shutter and 30 fps electronic shutter burst rate, the EOS R7 excels at capturing fast-moving subjects.

: With a 15 fps mechanical shutter and 30 fps electronic shutter burst rate, the EOS R7 excels at capturing fast-moving subjects. Dual Pixel CMOS AF II : This feature enhances the camera’s autofocus performance, ensuring sharp and accurate focus for both stills and videos.

: This feature enhances the camera’s autofocus performance, ensuring sharp and accurate focus for both stills and videos. Viewfinder and LCD : The camera features a 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a 1.66m-dot vari-angle touchscreen LCD, offering versatile composition and playback options.

: The camera features a 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a 1.66m-dot vari-angle touchscreen LCD, offering versatile composition and playback options. Image Stabilization : Sensor-shift 5-axis image stabilization helps to reduce camera shake, resulting in sharper images and smoother videos.

: Sensor-shift 5-axis image stabilization helps to reduce camera shake, resulting in sharper images and smoother videos. Connectivity: Equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the EOS R7 allows seamless connectivity for remote shooting and easy file sharing. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Best beginner Canon camera: Canon EOS R50 The Canon EOS R50 stands out as an excellent beginner camera in Canon’s lineup, primarily due to its combination of user-friendly features and performance. It is a compact mirrorless camera that offers an easy transition from smartphone photography to a more advanced system. Based around a 24 Megapixel APS-C sensor and the latest ‘RF’ lens mount, the EOS R50 provides high-quality images and is practical for everyday use. Key features that make the EOS R50 ideal for beginners include its 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor with second-generation Dual Pixel AF, which ensures reliable and fast autofocus, especially useful for tracking moving subjects like people, animals, and vehicles. The camera’s ability to shoot 4K video up to 30p without crop and 10-bit HDR video makes it versatile for various photography and videography needs. Its 2.36M dot OLED viewfinder and 1.62M dot fully articulating touchscreen enhance the shooting experience, offering flexibility and ease of framing shots. Additionally, the EOS R50 is designed to be lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around, and its interface is intuitive, which is particularly beneficial for those new to photography. Overall, the EOS R50’s blend of advanced autofocus capabilities, high-quality imaging, video features, and user-friendly design, all at a reasonable price point, make it a strong choice for beginners looking to step into the world of interchangeable lens cameras. Canon EOS R50 main features 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor : This sensor delivers sharp, detailed images with excellent color accuracy, even in low light conditions.

: This sensor delivers sharp, detailed images with excellent color accuracy, even in low light conditions. Dual Pixel CMOS AF : This autofocus system delivers fast and accurate autofocus performance, making it easy to capture sharp images and videos.

: This autofocus system delivers fast and accurate autofocus performance, making it easy to capture sharp images and videos. 4K UHD video recording : The Canon EOS R50 can shoot 4K UHD video at 30 frames per second, allowing you to capture high-quality video footage.

: The Canon EOS R50 can shoot 4K UHD video at 30 frames per second, allowing you to capture high-quality video footage. Vari-angle touchscreen LCD : The camera features a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD that makes it easy to compose shots from a variety of angles.

: The camera features a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD that makes it easy to compose shots from a variety of angles. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity: With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily share your photos and videos with friends and family. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Best Budget Canon Camera: Canon EOS R100 The Canon EOS R100 is highly regarded as a budget-friendly camera, ideal for those transitioning from smartphone photography to a more sophisticated camera system. This camera is distinguished by its compact size and lightweight design, which make it easy to handle and use, especially for beginners. It features a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and offers solid imaging performance, which is quite impressive for its price range. Additionally, the EOS R100 supports 4K video recording at 24/25fps, providing decent video capabilities for entry-level users​​​​. In terms of autofocus, the EOS R100 is equipped with the Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, renowned for its effective human face-tracking autofocus, adding to the camera’s user-friendliness. While the camera may lack some advanced features like animal or bird eye-AF and in-camera USB charging, its straightforward functionality, affordability, and accessibility to Canon’s RF lens lineup make it a compelling choice for budget-conscious photographers looking for a quality entry-level camera​​​​. Canon EOS R100 Main Features Sensor : The 24.1 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor provides excellent image quality and performance, making it ideal for beginners.

: The 24.1 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor provides excellent image quality and performance, making it ideal for beginners. Video Capabilities : The R100 offers 4K quality recording at up to 25 frames per second, along with uncropped Full HD recording.

: The R100 offers 4K quality recording at up to 25 frames per second, along with uncropped Full HD recording. Autofocus System : The Dual Pixel CMOS AF hybrid contrast/phase-detect autofocus system with 3975 autofocus points allows for precise and fast focusing, perfect for beginners learning the ropes.

: The Dual Pixel CMOS AF hybrid contrast/phase-detect autofocus system with 3975 autofocus points allows for precise and fast focusing, perfect for beginners learning the ropes. Connectivity : With built-in 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the R100 ensures seamless sharing and remote control capabilities.

: With built-in 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the R100 ensures seamless sharing and remote control capabilities. Compact Design: Weighing just 356g and featuring a compact build, the R100 is easy to handle and carry around, catering to the needs of beginners. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Best Canon DSLR Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Even though DSLRs are now a thing of the past, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is still a potent camera. Probably the last DSLR ever made. It pares pretty well, even with modern Canon mirrorless cameras, and it has advanced features even in today’s landscape. If you already own a set of EF lenses, you can stay on the system. Take all that and add the lower price for being an “older system,” and you should be a happy camper. Key features contributing to its status include a 30.6MP sensor, which provides a ‘sweet spot’ for resolution, with a good balance between image quality, file size, and resolution. This sensor, combined with a (then) new processor, delivers enhanced autofocus capabilities, particularly through Canon’s Dual Pixel AF technology​​. The 5D Mark IV’s autofocus system is another highlight. It offers 61 AF points, similar to the 5D Mark III, but with improved spacing for greater frame coverage. This upgrade, coupled with Canon’s EOS iTR AF (Intelligent Tracking and Recognition) system, enables better subject tracking and focus accuracy. The AF system, supported by a dedicated Digic 6 processor, excels at tracking moving subjects, making it ideal for various photography genres, including sports and wildlife​​. In terms of video capabilities, the 5D Mark IV can shoot 4K video, though it’s limited to 30p and uses a 1.7x crop factor with the MJPEG codec. (if you are a videographer, my suggestion is to stick with the mirrorless camera above)​​. Ergonomically, the 5D Mark IV is thoughtfully designed, making it comfortable and intuitive to use. It is still not mirrorless-size and weight, but as good as it gets for a DSLR. Features like a responsive touchscreen and customizable viewfinder enhance the user experience. The camera also includes a vastly improved GPS system compared to its predecessors, adding practicality for travel photographers​​. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV main features Sensor: The 5D Mark IV features a 30.4-megapixel full-frame sensor that can capture incredible detail in your photos. The sensor also has a low-pass filter that helps to reduce moiré and other artifacts in your images.

The 5D Mark IV features a 30.4-megapixel full-frame sensor that can capture incredible detail in your photos. The sensor also has a low-pass filter that helps to reduce moiré and other artifacts in your images. Autofocus: The 61-point AF system is fast and accurate, making it easy to track moving subjects and keep them in focus. The AF system also works well in low light, thanks to its ability to focus down to -3 EV.

The 61-point AF system is fast and accurate, making it easy to track moving subjects and keep them in focus. The AF system also works well in low light, thanks to its ability to focus down to -3 EV. ISO Range: The ISO range of 100-32000 (expandable to 50-102400) means that you can shoot in a wide variety of lighting conditions and still get great results.

The ISO range of 100-32000 (expandable to 50-102400) means that you can shoot in a wide variety of lighting conditions and still get great results. Video: The 5D Mark IV can shoot 4K video at 30fps, as well as 1080p video at up to 60fps. The camera also has a headphone jack and a microphone input, making it a great choice for videographers.

The 5D Mark IV can shoot 4K video at 30fps, as well as 1080p video at up to 60fps. The camera also has a headphone jack and a microphone input, making it a great choice for videographers. LCD Screen: The 3.2-inch LCD screen is touch-sensitive and can be used to control the camera’s settings. It’s also bright and easy to see in bright sunlight.

The 3.2-inch LCD screen is touch-sensitive and can be used to control the camera’s settings. It’s also bright and easy to see in bright sunlight. Connectivity: The 5D Mark IV has built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS, making it easy to transfer your photos to your phone or computer, as well as geotag your images. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Best Canon Point-and-Shoot Camera: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III stands out as one of the best point-and-shoot cameras in Canon’s lineup. And Canon made a big effort to make it a good camera for vloggers and content creators. After the G7 X Mark II, Canon added quite a few upgrades targeting this audience. The biggest upgrade is the ability to record 4K video without any crop factor. This means you can maintain consistent framing between stills and video, (over the Full HD on the G7 X Mark II). They also added a 3.5mm mic port for better audio recording, a crucial aspect for vlogging and video production. The camera retains the 24-100mm equivalent f/1.8-2.8 lens from the Mark II, offering a versatile range for everyday photography with a bright aperture for shooting in various lighting conditions. The G7 X Mark III is also live-streaming friendly. Especially if you are streaming to YouTube. It has a 20.1MP 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor, coupled with Canon’s latest Digic 8 processing engine, and can go up to 30fps. These features in a compact and pocketable design, make the G7 X Mark III an excellent choice if you are a vlogger who needs a small camera. Especially, if you are looking to move from smartphone photography to a bridge camera, the G7 X would be a perfect fit. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III main features Sensor : The 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor is the star of the show, providing excellent image quality and low noise at high ISOs.

: The 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor is the star of the show, providing excellent image quality and low noise at high ISOs. Zoom Range : The 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8 lens (35mm equiv) is perfect for a wide range of shooting situations, from landscapes to portraits.

: The 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8 lens (35mm equiv) is perfect for a wide range of shooting situations, from landscapes to portraits. Image Stabilization : The camera has a four-stop image stabilization system that helps keep your shots steady even in low light.

: The camera has a four-stop image stabilization system that helps keep your shots steady even in low light. Video Recording : The camera can record 4K UHD video and Full HD video at up to 120p for slow-motion output. It also has a 3.5mm mic input and can livestream to YouTube.

: The camera can record 4K UHD video and Full HD video at up to 120p for slow-motion output. It also has a 3.5mm mic input and can livestream to YouTube. LCD Screen : The 3-inch tilting touchscreen LCD is responsive and clear, making it easy to focus on subjects and swipe through images.

: The 3-inch tilting touchscreen LCD is responsive and clear, making it easy to focus on subjects and swipe through images. Compact : Weighing in at only 304g (including battery and memory card), the PowerShot G7 X Mark III is small and lightweight enough to take with you anywhere.

: Weighing in at only 304g (including battery and memory card), the PowerShot G7 X Mark III is small and lightweight enough to take with you anywhere. Wi-Fi and NFC: The camera has built-in Wi-Fi and NFC for easy sharing of photos and videos. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Conclusion

Wrapping up, Canon’s has quite a diverse camera lineup, so if you are set on Canon, there’s probably a perfect match for your needs. Whether you’re a professional, enthusiast, beginner, or someone who values the simplicity of a point-and-shoot – you should be covered.

The Canon EOS R5, as the flagship model, offers unparalleled performance and is ideal for those who demand the best in image quality and video capabilities. The EOS R6 Mark II serves as an exceptional mid-range option. For those who prefer crop sensors, the EOS R7 offers high resolution and versatility. Beginners will find the EOS R50 to be an excellent starting point, thanks to its user-friendly interface and compact design. The EOS 5D Mark IV continues to be a stellar choice for DSLR enthusiasts, providing robust features in a familiar form factor. Lastly, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III stands out as the best point-and-shoot camera, especially for vloggers and those seeking a compact yet powerful camera.

Each of these cameras excels in its respective category, ensuring that Canon remains a go-to choice for photographers seeking quality, performance, and reliability, no matter their specific needs or experience level.