Photographer goes full-time AI creator. Can you tell her AI work from her photos?

After a decade behind the lens, award-winning photographer Ella Uzan embraced the world of AI art creation. To challenge your eagle’s eye, we’ve curated a special quiz featuring a selection of Ella’s captivating photos alongside equally captivating AI-generated images. Can you tell the photographer’s vision from the machine’s imagination? Dive in and put your skills to the test!

Ella Quiz: AI vs Portrait

I still don’t think AI art will be able to replace photography fully. But damn, it’s getting close! If you’d like to test your skills further, you can also try these AI vs. landscape and AI vs. portrait photography quizzes (this one, too). Also, make sure to read DIYP’s interview with Ella and learn more about her extraordinary career.