Photographer goes full-time AI creator. Can you tell her AI work from her photos?

Apr 6, 2024

Dunja Djudjic
Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

quiz portrait vs AI quiz

After a decade behind the lens, award-winning photographer Ella Uzan embraced the world of AI art creation. To challenge your eagle’s eye, we’ve curated a special quiz featuring a selection of Ella’s captivating photos alongside equally captivating AI-generated images. Can you tell the photographer’s vision from the machine’s imagination? Dive in and put your skills to the test!

0%

Which one is AI?

ai vs photo
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Which one is AI?

ai vs photo
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Which one is AI?

ai vs photo
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Which one is AI?

ai vs photo
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Which one is AI?

ai vs photo
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Which one is AI?

ai vs photo
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Which one is AI?

ai vs photo
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Which one is AI?

ai vs photo
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Which one is AI?

ai vs photo
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Which one is AI?

ella ai quiz
AI portrait
portrait ai
Correct! Wrong!

Ella Quiz: AI vs Portrait
It’s getting hard to tell AI from photos apart, isn’t it? Better luck next time!

quiz portrait vs AI results

Not bad, but maybe you should take a closer look next time.

quiz portrait vs AI results

No AI can fool you! Well done!

quiz portrait vs AI results

I still don’t think AI art will be able to replace photography fully. But damn, it’s getting close! If you’d like to test your skills further, you can also try these AI vs. landscape and AI vs. portrait photography quizzes (this one, too). Also, make sure to read DIYP’s interview with Ella and learn more about her extraordinary career.

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

