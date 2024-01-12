The best camera bag for photographers in 2024

I can count on three fingers the most needed and purchased camera accessories for beginner photographers and filmmakers. The first one is kind of obvious: the camera itself – most likely with a kit lens. A tripod is the second. And a camera bag comes third; a backpack, or something to protect and carry your crispy, newly purchased camera. You have just spent a few hundreds on a camera, so a protective case that packs and transports your camera gear is not the first thing you might consider all the way through. This wisdom develops after spending a lot of time with your gear.

You might find yourself checking out bag reviews after getting that second lens, a tripod or a flash kit. Suddenly your first bag seems to be getting smaller, and you’re ready to gear up.

What should you be looking for in a camera bag?

Fully understanding what you should be looking for in a bag takes getting to know your gear and predicting your future gear. Even for seasoned photographers, it is a challenge to pick the right bag; Does it store my 500mm lens? Can I bring this as a carry-on? Is this bag deep enough for a battery grip? Less obvious questions pop up too; Should the camera compartment be accessible via the front, or the back? Do I want a bag to get stuff from A to B, or do I want to bring it on a weekend day trip?

Don’t panic, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we will look at nine contemporary backpacks, carry-alls and other units to protect and transport your gear. In this article, we’ll be considering them on the following aspects;

Gear protection

Build-quality

Weight distribution

Space

Camera accessibility

Looks

Comfort.

While some bags may seem expensive, they often keep your gear safer than the cheaper ones. At the same time, a more expensive bag might save your back. So, it’s often worthwhile to spend a little extra here. The right bag might even prevent you from walking back and forth to your car three or four times, which is valuable time and energy that you’d rather spend on talking to your client, setting up, or getting a drink (no joke, stay hydrated).

My experience

If you spend hundreds (or even thousands) on a DSLR or mirrorless camera, why spend the minimum on protecting and moving your equipment? Getting a good bag is essential to your shoot, whatever that shoot might be. Sure, bags and cases might all look the same, but just like with cameras, the right advice makes it pretty hard to buy a crappy one nowadays (except maybe for this camera). Other than the main compartment, most bags have all the standard storage features like laptop sleeves, good camera padding etc.; the usual perks. So, what makes a good camera bag stand out?

My first ever real backpack was a Naneu Pro Military Ops Bravo – a heavily padded, military aesthetic, rear-access backpack. It seemed decent at the start. The bag was about the right price and featured brightly colored dividers, which made finding my gear a lot easier in the dark. It even included a rain sleeve – sounds good, right? Well, it was far from ideal. Its boxiness all but broke my back when lugging it around for five weeks, and its accessibility was just awkward.

Today, at least a dozen backpacks, cases and years of experience further, I can shine some light on what I would be looking for in a good camera bag.

Backpacks

A backpack might be the first thing you think of when looking for something to bring or store your camera in, and for good reason. Backpacks are affordable, easy to use, and an established piece of equipment for photographers and filmmakers. Cases, slings, and messenger bags all have a funny weight distribution, which would make my back – and therefore my chiropractor, sorry dude – cry.

So, what should you look for in a backpack, specifically? Next to having good weight distribution, a backpack should be comfortable and fit the right amount of gear for you in the right place. Let’s look at some options:

F-Stop Tilopa 50L Bundle F-Stop bags work with custom Internal Camera Units (ICU for short). This brand was the first to fully develop these into a good working system, something nowadays widely replicated (and perfected) by the competition. You purchase an empty shell and separately get yourself the camera compartment that suits your needs. F-Stop also provides bundles for adventurous photographers, with different size camera compartments, accessory straps and rain covers. With an F-Stop bag, you can decide if you want to fill your bag to the top with an XL Pro ICU, or go with a Slope Medium, and fit some extra socks, shirts and thermals alongside your hardware. Getting the freedom to choose as a creator is amazing, making these bags wildly popular with all types of creators. You can fit a full wildlife set in it, and bring a tent and a sleeping bag, or you can fit a RED Cine camera set in there—no problem. These bags are advertised for the outdoor photographer, though I spot studio-based photographers with them all of the time. This particular bag is a tricky one to start with; the Magma Red colour is recognizable from miles away, which is something I personally love. My favorite part about this color is that no one will accidentally step on it in a dark environment. Unfortunately, not everybody shares my passion for these bright aesthetics. Main features Colors: Magma, Cypress Green, Anthracite

Capacity: 50L

Weight: 1.93kg Dimensions: 28.4 x 34.8 x 62.3cm

Frame: Aluminium internal

Material: DuraDiamond 315D HT Ripstop Nylon PROS Multiple size ICU’s with backside access available

Overall great weatherproofing

Fits kind of everything you might be able to think of

20 Year Warranty CONS Grey dividers make it hard to find gear in the dark

Not officially allowed as carry-on

Requires extras for full functionality

Most expensive bag from our test Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Wandrd PRVKE 21L WANDRD is a relatively new player in the photography game. After years of struggling to find the best backpack, the WANDRD brothers decided to go and develop their own backpack. On traveling the world, checking out the available options on the market, listening to all of their friends, and hearing their needs, they braved their way into the world of design and production. Right now, they have a solid foot in the game and produce one of my favorite backpack designs. The PRVKE (pronounced: provoke) has had many updates, listening to user feedback, adjusting zippers, pouches, and the Camera Cube Dividers. The latter is not necessarily to my liking, as the original ones were the only companies making solid but snug, compact dividers—something I loved. You can imagine that every cm counts in a 21L bag, so I was devastated upon learning that the V3 update had new Cubes, with thicker dividers. At least my photography gear is super well-protected now. The PRVKE is for everyday users, landscape and travel photographers, and photographers who care about quality, function, and style. These bags also come naked and need a Camera Cube (all brands come up with their own name for these things, but camera cube sounds the most straightforward) to protect your gear. The Camera Cubes with customizable protection give you the flexibility of having your camera bag seamlessly turn into a travel or everyday bag. These backpacks have enough space for your lunch, clothing, tablet, and whatever else you need, alongside your camera-related gear. The cool thing with the V3 update is that now there are optional ‘full size’ Camera Cubes available, that cover the entire bag, so you can bring loads of extra gear compared to the standard Cube. Main Features Colors: Blue, Green, Black and limited Edition Grey

Capacity: 21L

Weight: 1.3kg Dimensions:43 x 28 x 17cm

Integrated SD card organization

Material: Tarpaulin and Ballistic Nylon PROS Allowed on plane as carry-on

Compact and super comfortable

Kick-ass design; neat, swanky look

Great day-bag for light shoots CONS Unpronounceable name

Updated dividers take up more space

Back access only provides access to half the bag

Weather-resistant but not waterproof Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Lowepro ProTactic BP 450 AW II (new) When I think about camera backpacks, this type of one pops up in my head. A sturdy, black backpack with camera access on all sides, a laptop sleeve and a hardened top shell. My draw to the ProTactic (review here) comes about as unsurprising, as this bag has been part of the Lowepro line-up for quite some years now. And with good reason. It ticks most of the boxes for many photographers; it fits a large amount of gear, has a laptop sleeve, mounts tripods and accessories on the outside. You can even cram a long telephoto lens inside, alongside other gear. It’s comfy to wear with sturdy shoulder and waist straps, and conveniently, it doesn’t break the bank. Main features Colors: Black

Capacity: 25L

Weight: 2.84kg Dimensions: 36 x 22.8 x 52cm

Quick side camera access

Fits a 15” laptop PROS Great value for money

Loads of camera access points

Fits a ton of gear, also on the outside CONS Though it fits a lot, it’s quite bulky

Not the nicest to carry

Aesthetically, it looks like a camera bag Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Lowepro PhotoSport BP 24L AW III While some bags compete over which one carries the most gear, this bag seems to try harder to be a hiking & daytime bag than a camera carrier. This great-looking, comfortable backpack fits a full-frame camera with attached 24-70mm, plus maybe one extra lens. Next to that, there is room for about 19L of other accessories like filters and batteries, or non-camera equipment. The bag does not feature a tablet or laptop sleeve, so keep that in mind if this is a dealbreaker for you. Lowepro states that their latest PhotoSport BP is made from 75% recycled fabrics. This might not be on the top of your priority list, but I can certainly think of quite a few photographers who really care about their footprint and the environment that is often their subject. To be honest, I think the idea of using (at least partially) recycled materials should be a standard for the world we currently live in. Main features Colors: Black/Blue and Black/Grey

Capacity: 24L

Weight: 1.5kg Dimensions 27 x 22 x 50cm

75% recycled fabrics

3 liter hydration pocket PROS Looks like a hiking bag – and it kind of is

Super comfortable carry due to great design (comfort and aesthetic)

Versatile, modular design CONS Fits a minimum amount of gear (5L only)

Not the biggest fan of the drawstring system in the top compartment

Probably most useful as a sideshow bag Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L v2 Peak Design started out as a highly stoked team, making amazing camera accessories with high-quality standards. It’s to be expected that their bags have been developed with a similar passion; with love, enthusiasm, a great eye for design and an ear for its users. Their stylish camera bags were an instant hit and are definitely worth checking out. The 20L Everyday backpack is, no secrets there, a compact everyday backpack. Though it’s designed to be a quick grab ‘n shoot bag, I had a hard time fitting gear into the unique divider design. I felt like it just couldn’t hold half the stuff I wanted to bring. Main features Colors: Black, Charcoal, Midnight, Ash

Capacity: 20L

Weight: 1.85kg Dimensions 56.49 x 30 x 21.01cm

Made from part recycled material

Unique origami-style FlexFold divider design PROS Every day and Photo carry combination

Two side & one top handle – love handles, give me more handles on bags

Zips all the way open, so you get great access – but don’t let your stuff fall out CONS Material subject to wear and tear

Not great for heavy gear

Confusing sternum strap

FlexFold dividers are a little difficult to customize

Feels a lot smaller next to the PRVKE 21L Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Rollers & Cases

Generally speaking, cases fit loads more than backpacks and tend to keep your gear super safe. Their durability is simply incredible! Tunisian Air dropped my case while loading it on the plane, and I watched from afar when it fell off the luggage belt. The corner of my case is still chipped as of today, but fortunately, there was no damage on the Zeiss CP3 lens set that was safely stored inside it, so it did its job.

The two most obvious differences between backpacks and (flight) cases are the outer material and the way you transport the gear. Rolling a case in an airport is amazing and saves the weight on your shoulders. But when you have to wander some less than well-paved streets, it may not be a perfect travel camera bag. Some brands feature backpack straps for their rollers, which in certain situations, can be fantastic. You don’t want to be carrying 50kg of gear over a 2km beachfront.

Nanuk 935 Wheeled Protective Case Nanuk (pronounced na-nuuk) builds its cases for unforgiving environments, protecting your essentials while on set, or underway. Their cases have increased in popularity whilst facing fierce competition from the likes of PeliCase. Nanuk seems to be having the upper hand when it comes to camera cases, with broad colorways, inserts, and custom options. Main features Colors: Black, Blue, Graphite, Olive, Orange, Red, Silver, Yellow, First Aid

External Dimensions 55.9 x 35.6 x 22.9 cm

Internal Dimensions: 52.1 x 28.7 x 19.1 cm Weight: 5.3g

Airline check-in approved

Lifetime Warranty PROS Amazing range of color options

Waterproof (IP67 rated), dust & shock proof

Two PowerClaw triple action latches

Fairly priced compared to the competition CONS Weighs a bit more than a similar sized backpack would

More difficult to move on uneven grounds due to small polyurethane wheels

Hard to fling on your back when needed Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Manfrotto Pro Light Reloader Switch-55 Backpack/Roller My first tripod was a Manfrotto, a 055XPROB that I thought about replacing often, but never seemed to. Over the years, I’ve gotten to know Manfrotto as a reliable supplier of, well, almost any camera accessory I can think of. I might have been hesitant about an ‘accessory manufacturer’ making a backpack, but I could not have been more wrong. I always dreamed of a way to comfortably carry my flight cases, and Manfrotto delivers with this hybrid system. The Manfrotto Pro Light Reloader Switch-55 (review here) is a well-designed rolling backpack hybrid, with added features you’d expect from a roller/case. It comfortably fits two camera bodies alongside a wide variety of accessories, lenses, batteries, etc. In addition, you can store a 15-inch laptop and a tablet, and there are front pockets to add anything you like.. Main features Colors: Black

External Dimensions 55 x 35.51 x 23.01 cm

Internal Dimensions: 46.99 x 32 x 18.01 cm Weight: 3.74 kg

Fits international carry-on sizes

Strong but lightweight construction PROS Fits loads and loads of gear

Hybrid roller & backpack

Airplane ready with integrated TSA lock & rainsleeve

Dedicated tripod straps on side CONS Not super comfy the way a backpack is (but no good roller bags are, so that’s totally ok)

Not the cheapest on the list (but does come with rainfly)

The practical design is not the most stylish aesthetic Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Bonus Section – The Camera Cart

A good camera cart is fully collapsible, fully adjustable, and tool-free. It folds down to a compact size that fits in the car, with wheels tucked inside. A camera cart serves not only as the monster truck that moves your gear, it’s simultaneously a holding for your crew and a visible spot on location or set.

A cart safely transports your material to your work location, on arrival, it provides a working-height, clean workspace which, after the shoot, folds up nicely into your car. It’s rumored that some seasoned users are able to set it up in under 60 seconds.

Even when packed with a 120cm slider, as a camera assistant, I’ve been able to wheel these Gargantuas into most tight spaces and elevators, transporting my gear to the upper floors.

Adicam Standard Camera Cart The Adicam might be a lesser-known player in the camera cart world, but it definitely earned its stripes over the past few years in the capable hands of many aspiring content creators.

These carts are compact, movable, and fully customizable workplaces on location. If you have the right car, it drives right in without even folding it. Its fair weight of 38 kilograms might not sound inviting, but what if I tell you that you can carry up to 200kg of gear on it? I did once haul 80kg in a camera backpack, but I will never repeat that stunt. Main features Foldable double-deck model

Folded dimensions: 17.5 x 63 x 104.5cm

Assembled dimensions: 102.5 x 63 x 104.5cm Weight: 38kg without accessories

Max load: 200kg

9″ pneumatic wheels with brakes PROS Optional laptop, tripod and light stand-mounts

Gets loads of kit from A to B in one walk

Provides a solid holding for your gear

Instant, clean work-table on any location; never need to put anything on the floor CONS Need a car to move from A-B

Does not go up stairs

Very heavy

Set-up takes time and skill

Quite the investment Buy on B&H Buy on adicam

Tips for buying a camera bag

No matter if it’s your first, second, or just the next bag you buy, it won’t be an easy pick. But here are some things you might want to ask yourself to help with this decision

What do I want to bring?

Think about what your bag needs to fit, and, if this changes from day to day, should your bag be able to change with it?

Situations

In which situations/conditions do I want to bring my bag – all-weather, plane, or mainly in the back of the car?

Budget

Ask yourself, “What am I willing to spend?” Many bags come with 10, 20, or even a lifetime warranty. Is this something that interests you, does this make it easier to go for a slightly more expensive option? This falls together with “How long do I want my bag to last?”

Ergonomics

This my be the most important aspect of them all. Please go to a store or maybe a friend who has the bag you’re looking for, and try it on. I’ve seen stores that have actual camera-plus-accessories size weights, so you can try on the bag with some weight in it. Another more straightforward option is to bring your gear to a store and check if it all fits. I didn’t add any sling bag or a messenger-style bag to my recommendations because I normally carry lots of gear. But you can get it for casual photo walks with a single camera and lens. Make sure that the shoulder strap fits nicely and doesn’t hurt your shoulder.

The future

What will my future bring? No, I don’t mean “will I be pretty, will I be rich?”, but if you’re on the verge of getting a decently sized, heavy tripod or looking to expand your lens set, it might be wise to think of the future when shopping for a bag.

How often you’ll use the camera bag

This seems silly, but a studio-based photographer might not need a 60L outdoor camera backpack, and they might be happy with a trolley and a daypack. Consider the type of shoots you’ll be doing in the foreseeable future and think, does this bag have the features I need for that? Will you bring the same bag for a weekend trip abroad? If so, you might consider something customizable.

Camera inserts

Does the bag come with a Camera Cube / ICU, or will I have to buy one separately? Having to purchase optional—but very much needed—parts for your bag can get expensive quite fast. Make sure to check out if the bag comes with a rain cover, and see what a camera cube might set you back. Being able to get yourself a secondary cube for, say, flash accessories, next to one with a drone kit might be amazing, though, and save you a lot of hassle on repacking your bag.

Accessibility

Accessibility is a thing to consider. If you’re just moving your stuff from A to B, you don’t need quick access to your camera. If you’re just going from your house to the car to the studio, you might not need a water bottle pocket, a handy H2O bladder, or IcePick mounts.

Conclusion

No two photographers nor gear needs are the same. I’m happy to see a lot of different options in backpacks across the field, both in terms of specs, colors, and even environmental choices. Though the market seems saturated in carry solutions, there are always companies that come up with amazing new features, designs and innovations.

Getting a bag that suits your creative needs will make you a happy creator. When I secured my first serious gig, I got myself a brand new hard case, which was a horrible thing to lug to the other side of an unknown city by foot. Knowing what gear to bring and what to leave at home is a whole other skill.

What are your favorite details or top needs in a gear-carrying solution, what is the one feature you are looking for when shopping for a new bag?

FAQ