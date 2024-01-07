Can you tell real landscape photos from AI?

AI generators seem to improve every day… And we seem to get a new image generator every month or so. Since we posted our last “AI vs. portrait quiz,” Midjourney has launched version 6, improving this tool even further. So, we decided to test it now while it’s all shiny and new. This time, we’ll test your eagle eye with one of my favorite genres: landscape photography. Can you tell AI and natural landscapes apart? Start the quiz and see!

I suggest you open the quiz on your phone so you can see the details better.