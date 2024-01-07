Can you tell real landscape photos from AI?

Jan 7, 2024

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art.

ai landscape photo quiz

AI generators seem to improve every day… And we seem to get a new image generator every month or so. Since we posted our last “AI vs. portrait quiz,” Midjourney has launched version 6, improving this tool even further. So, we decided to test it now while it’s all shiny and new. This time, we’ll test your eagle eye with one of my favorite genres: landscape photography. Can you tell AI and natural landscapes apart? Start the quiz and see!

I suggest you open the quiz on your phone so you can see the details better. And make sure to share the results with us in the comments and with your friends on social media. If you want to have more fun with quizzes, we have plenty! Take a look at them here.

0%

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz autumn road
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

AI or landscape photo bw tree
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz bw people and beach
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz glowing trees
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz uvac
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz sunset
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz bled
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz aerial
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz zrenjanin
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz snowy mountain cabin
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz bw river
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz zr
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz autumn leaves and road
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz road in forest
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz bled
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

AI or landscape photo moonlight
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz river
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz bw trees
Correct! Wrong!

AI or landscape photo?

ai vs landscape quiz moonlight
Correct! Wrong!

AI vs photo: Landscape edition
Hmmm… Do you need glasses?

AI or landscape thumb

You spotted some AI… But take a better look next time.

AI or landscape thumb

You’re getting good at telling AI apart from real photos, but there’s room for improvement

AI or landscape thumb

Looks like you can’t be fooled by AI. Are you sure you’re not a robot yourself?

AI or landscape thumb winner

