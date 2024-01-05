Tips for finding models if you have no budget or portfolio

So, you want to get serious about portrait or fashion photography. But alas, you still don’t have a portfolio, and your budget is tight for professional models. In this article, we’ll share some tips for you to find models even if you have no budget, so you can start building a portfolio and get your career going.

For this article, we’re relying on a video by Chelsea Nicole, who often shares excellent photography tips for beginners and professional photographers alike. We believe it will be particularly beneficial for beginner photographers, as they often don’t have the budget necessary to hire a professional model. It’s all about building a portfolio at the beginning, really. So, here are some tips for finding a free model, getting good results, and making it a win-win for both yourself and the person in front of the camera.

1. Friends

It’s probably the easiest to start with our social circle. Ask your friends, friends of friends, acquaintances, co-workers, or family to pose for you. This is something I do when I want to practice photographing people. It also helps to break my awkwardness a little when directing them. When you make at least 6-8 awesome photos like this and create a part of your portfolio, it will be easier to reach a real model for collaborations.

2. Model websites

You can also look for models on websites like Model Mayhem or PurplePort. At the point where you’re just starting to build a portfolio, you can connect with new, aspiring models and collaborate with them. They’re looking for someone to help them expand their book, and you’re looking for someone to help you create a portfolio. It’s a win-win situation!

If you opt for this method, Chelsea recommends two options. The first is to put out a casting call and make sure to include these elements:

The compensation : note that it’s TFP (trade for pictures) and that you don’t have a budget

: note that it’s TFP (trade for pictures) and that you don’t have a budget The look : if you’re looking for a specific look, vibe, or style in a model, make sure to note it

: if you’re looking for a specific look, vibe, or style in a model, make sure to note it What’s included : you can offer wardrobe, hair stylist, and make-up, or you can note that the model should provide their own

: you can offer wardrobe, hair stylist, and make-up, or you can note that the model should provide their own What’s required: note specific things you expect, like clothing, nail color, make-up, hair (if they’re providing it), and so on.

required: note specific things you expect, like clothing, nail color, make-up, hair (if they’re providing it), and so on. Mood-board: if possible, add a mood-board to the ad to show the shoot’s general mood and vibe and ensure everyone’s on the same page.

The second method Chelsea recommends is using the Browse feature. This can be more time-consuming, but it lets you filter the models by specific parameters and choose the perfect one for the occasion. If you make a good connection and take good photos, you can collaborate with this model in future shoots, too.

3. Instagram

Another way to look for models is Instagram. And in the age where social media platforms have become one-stop-shops for everything, this can be pretty convenient. You can search for models by using hashtags. For example, type in #losangelesmodel if you’re looking for a model in L.A.

Alternatively, you can contact fashion bloggers. They always need new content, so this can be another win-win situation.

When you find the models/fashion bloggers you’d like to work with, engage with their content on their Instagram feed. Then, contact them through a direct message with a proposition for collaboration. In both cases, be sure to note that you don’t have the budget and that you offer a TFP shoot.

4. Facebook groups

There are a lot of Facebook groups for all kinds of stuff. So, it’s logical to assume that you’ll find some for connecting models and photographers. You can easily find your local Facebook groups by typing, for example, “Los Angeles model” and browsing through the “Groups” tab. I believe you can also use this approach to look for makeup artists or hair stylists for either this or some of your future photoshoots.

5. Facebook ads

If you run a Facebook page to promote your work, you can also use Facebook ads to find models. These ads are pretty cheap and you can target highly specific groups you’d like to collaborate with. Make sure to include the link to your website where people can find more information and apply for the shoot.

The bottom line

Although I love portrait photography, I rarely photograph people because of the awkwardness I feel when I need to direct them. But precisely because of that awkwardness, when I decide to do some portrait photography, I reach out to my friends and family. However, if you’re more serious about being a professional portrait or fashion photographer, I believe you can find all these methods. They’ll help you find potential models, build your portfolio, and jump-start your career.