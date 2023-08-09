DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Think you can tell portraits from AI? Try this quiz!

by Add Comment

AI vs. photo quiz

AI has come a long way since we posted our first “AI vs. photo quiz.” In fact, it’s come so far that it’s become seriously difficult telling AI from real images apart, and it’s only been a few months! With that in mind, we wanted to test how well you can tell AI images and photos apart, but this time with a twist: we’re focusing on images of people only. So, let’s jump right into it and see how well you can distinguish AI-generated portraits from real ones.

0%

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

AI or portrait photo?

Correct! Wrong!

Was this portrait made by AI or shot by photographer
Either AI is getting really good, or you really didn't pay attention. Better luck next time!

For more quizzes, freebies, and other goodies, please subscribe to our newsletter

Halfway there. Pay closer attention next time!

That's pretty good, looks like AI can't fool you that easily.

For more quizzes, freebies, and other goodies, please subscribe to our newsletter

Congrats! How did you guess all these? Are you sure you're not AI yourself?

For more quizzes, freebies, and other goodies, please subscribe to our newsletter

Share your Results:

Related posts:

DIYP Quiz: Can you tell who took this photo? This fun quiz from Adobe will tell you what creative type you are You think you know Curves? This quiz will tell you how well you understand them Try these DIY portrait backgrounds to improve your holiday portraits
Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts