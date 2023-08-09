Speedway motorbike crash leaves sports photographer with broken neck

A crash during a speedway race left a photographer with a fractured neck. The incident occurred during the bike race event at Armadale Stadium in West Lothian, Scotland, where the Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs competed against the Poole Pirates.

Peter Hill, a 45-year-old cameraman known for his work with the Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs, was positioned trackside, capturing the high-speed action as the race unfolded. Suddenly, chaos erupted as one of Monarch’s riders, Craig ‘Cookie’ Cook, lost control and crashed, triggering a chain reaction that led to a speeding bike hurtling over the safety barrier.

The bike collided with Hill, causing him severe head wounds and fracturing two vertebrae. The out-of-control bike then careened into a lighting pole, which fortunately landed on the track fence and spared Hill from further injury.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, and Hill was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Despite the seriousness of his injuries, just days after undergoing emergency surgery, he astounded medical professionals by regaining his mobility and walking unaided.

Messages of support flooded in from speedway enthusiasts all over the UK, demonstrating the close-knit Speedway community’s solidarity.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks and uncertainties that can arise in the world of sports photography. A photographer recently had his $12,000 lens taken out by a baseball, although he counted himself extremely lucky it wasn’t his head.

DIYP wishes Hill a speedy recovery and that he can get back behind his camera as soon as possible.

