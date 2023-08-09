SPARK wants to turn your iPhone to a camera with a brain

MIOPS, an innovative camera tech company, launched its Kickstarter campaign for SPARK. It’s a brilliant iPhone camera accessory that wants do be your faithful companion and raise your shots to a higher level. No matter if you shoot photos or videos, Spark aims to extend your phone cameras capabilities and almot turn your iPhone camera into a professional piece of gear.

Features

SPARK offers DSLR-like buttons that give you full control over your iPhone’s camera settings. You can adjust settings such as ISO, white balance, and focus directly from the gadget. Light Sensor: It’s equipped with an integrated light sensor that detects ambient light nuances, specifically lightning strikes. This feature allows you to capture natural phenomena without needing specialized gear… Or without sitting there and taking tons of long-exposure shots, hoping for a lightning to strike, like some of us. :)

But hey, you can still take long exposures if you want to. SPARK’s Long Exposure Mode lets you capture scenes like night skies, waterfalls, and light trails in varying lighting conditions. It also packs Crowd Removal Technology, so you no longer need long exposures or image stacking for that. SPARK automatically detects and removes moving objects and people from photos. This results in cleaner, distraction-free images that highlight the main subject.

As for the design, SPARK is sleek and compact and fits comfortably in the hand. It has what I particularly miss when shooting with my phone – it gives you a good grip of it without the fear of dropping it.

But wait, there’s more. Here are some of SPARK’s additional features:

Photo Stacking

HDR imaging

Burst mode

Zebra Stripes

Live filters

An intuitive interface

Compatibility with a wide range of iPhone models

For iPhones with MagSafe technology, SPARK can be easily mounted. For non-MagSafe iPhones, MIOPS provides a MagSafe sticker to ensure the same stability and convenience.

Availability and price

MIOPS has launched a Kickstarter campaign for SPARK, and as you probably know, the company isn’t new to Kickstarter success. This campaign has already largely surpassed its goal with $68,604 out of $10,000 goal pledged in only one day. You can them and place your orders via SPARK Kickstarter campaign, and the early bird price is $99. And if you’d like to learn more about MIOPS and their products, make sure to visit their official website.