Make 2024 your best year as a photographer with these tips

It’s a brand new year, and all of us are thinking carefully about what this means for us personally and professionally. If you’re like me, you probably already have a list of lofty goals, which will only end up in the circular file by the end of the month.

However, there are a few things that we can do to move forward in 2024 as photographers. Scott from Tin House Studio outlines a few of his ideas about how he thinks the industry will be this year.

The threat of AI

Firstly, Scott reassures us that AI is not about to end photography anytime soon. Drawing a parallel with film photography, he emphasizes that different preferences can coexist. Some clients still appreciate the tactile approach of film, while others lean towards digital or even AI-generated content. The good news is that the demand for diverse content has skyrocketed with the rise of social media.

New platforms

In the past, a billboard campaign might have been enough, but now photographers are required to produce daily content for platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The expansion includes digital billboards and moving billboards, presenting new opportunities despite changes in budget allocations.

Scott acknowledges that the industry has shifted from the ’90s when substantial budgets were the norm. However, adapting to the changing landscape is crucial for future success.

Social media literacy is a must for every working photographer. Understanding the dynamics of platforms like TikTok and Instagram is essential, regardless of personal preferences. Adapting to various aspect ratios and compositional needs is vital to meet the diverse requirements of clients in the current media landscape.

Image quality

Another shift is the smaller emphasis on technical image quality. The trend is moving towards more natural, less polished content. The need for high-resolution images has decreased, with a preference for a more authentic look. There is less need to buy the newest latest technology as what we have is probably already good enough. And that leads to Scott’s final point.

Manage your overheads

Scott emphasizes the importance of managing your overheads and finances wisely. Scott uses the ‘profit-first system‘ and urges fellow photographers to keep overhead costs below 30%. Living within one’s means and avoiding unnecessary debt is crucial in the current volatile market.

This is possibly the biggest and most important aspect of running any small business and managing to keep afloat during industry changes and tough financial periods. If we keep these things in mind, 2024 could be our best year yet!