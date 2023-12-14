New Year, new Neo: Luminar Neo goes (mainly) subscription-only from 2024

Skylum had announced a significant shift in its software distribution model for Luminar Neo. From January 2024, Luminar Neo will be available as a subscription-only software. No more one-time payments, just like Adobe CC and software like Capture One, Pixelmator Photo, and others.

According to Skylum, the company wants to offer Luminar Neo users “greater access to innovative photo editing features and generative technologies” and “simplify the offering by focusing on the Pro subscription.”

“We will stop offering add-on purchase options such as separate Extensions and Extensions Packs from December 26th, 2023, and the 2023/24 Creative Journey Pass from January 5th, 2024,” Skylum points out on the website. “For existing Creative Journey Pass holders, we have extended access to generative AI features (+ 4 months absolutely for free!) until December 31, 2024, regardless of the purchase date of the Pass.”

Q&A clarifies concerns

In a comprehensive Q&A section, Skylum addresses various user concerns. The key points include:

No more individual Extensions or Extension Packs will be sold as one-time purchases.

Two major product updates per year will bring exciting new features and improvements.

All existing Extensions purchased previously will still be available.

Lifetime license holders will receive specific Extensions and future updates for free.

Generative AI features require a Pro subscription.

There’s a special offer for users with the Luminar Neo Explore Plan subscription.

This change marks a significant shift for Skylum and Luminar Neo. Still, the company believes it will ultimately benefit users by providing them with a more streamlined and accessible way to experience the latest innovations in photo editing.

Update December 14, 2023: Skylum clarified that the company will continue offering lifetime support and updates to those customers who are not willing to switch to the Subscription at this time. In addition, all of those who have already purchased Extensions will continue having access to them.