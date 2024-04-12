Luminar NEO blooms with spring update: New features and new look coming soon

Skylum is gearing up for spring with a major update to its photo editing software, Luminar Neo. This isn’t just your average spring cleaning – it’s a new level of editing power and a sleek new look for your favorite app.

New features

Here’s a sneak peek at what we can expect:

: Ever wanted to capture that dreamy vibe of sunrise or sunset in your photos? Twilight Enhancer promises this with just a button slide. Water Enhancer AI : Another AI-powered tool in Luminar Neo, allowing you to turn dull-looking bodies of water into sparkling turquoise wonders. You can change the color of the water and modify other qualities like texture and depth.

: Target specific areas of an image based on brightness levels with this versatile feature, enabling selective adjustments to highlights, midtones, and shadows. Waiting Statuses: The app will now keep you in the loop with waiting status animations, so you don’t have to wonder if the edits are done.

Luminar NEO Redesign

In addition to the new features, Skylum is also refreshing the look of Luminar Neo. This update will include a redesigned logo and product icon, along with a new color palette and some minor adjustments to the desktop application’s design. These changes aim to better reflect Skylum’s vision for the brand and its suite of applications.

The company is also introducing Landscape, a new category dedicated to landscape photography that showcases all the essential tools in one place. It includes some familiar features such as Sky AI and Atmosphere.

All these new features and the updated look will be available soon. They’re coming to all Luminar Neo users in the next product update on April 25. There’s no extra cost involved – it’s a free update.

But there’s one small thing to note about the Batch HDR feature. This will only be available to users who already own the HDR Merge Extension. You might have purchased it separately in the past, gotten it as part of a subscription, or it could be included in a Lifetime purchase made after July 1st, 2023.

Luminar Neo is available on Skylum’s website, as well as the Microsoft Store and Apple’s Mac App Store. Learn more about pricing and subscription plans here.