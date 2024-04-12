2024 Mobile Photography Awards winners show that your phone is more powerful than you think

The Mobile Photography Awards (MPA) unveiled the winners of its 13th annual competition. The winning title, along with a cool $3,000 cash prize, went to Shanghai-based Yajun Hu. Armed with his Xiaomi Ultra 13, he captivated the judges with a portfolio brimming with stunning fine-art street photography. But there are other lovely photos too, and we’re sharing them in this article for you to enjoy.

Overall winner

Daniel Berman, the founder of the Mobile Photography Awards, describes Hu’s work as “…distinguished by a unique interplay of shadows, colors, and shapes, infusing the compositions with depth and emotion. Each photograph serves as a piece of a larger narrative, contributing to a rich tapestry of urban storytelling.”

“It is an immense honor for me to be recognized as the Grand Prize winner and the 13th Annual MPA Photographer of the Year,” Hu commented. “I hope my work inspires others to explore the creative possibilities of mobile photography.”

© Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024 © Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024 © Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024 © Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024 © Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024 © Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024 © Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024 © Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024 © Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024

Category and Photo Essay winners

Victor Tan KH from Thailand emerged victorious in the Photo Essay category, taking home a $500 prize for his captivating six-photo series titled Firecracker Symphony, capturing the essence of a rural Thai street festival.

© Victor Tan KH/Mobile Photography Awards 2024

The competition boasts 12 categories, from Black & White to Landscapes, Street Photography, Portraits, and Architecture. Each category celebrates the unique strengths of mobile photography – its accessibility, immediacy, and portability. Category winners (below) were awarded $250 each, and all Honorable Mentions will be displayed in a public gallery on the MPA website.

© Elliot Ferguson/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, People © Hollyn Johnson/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, Macro & Details © Melissa Johnston/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, VisualFX & Digital Art © Queenie Cheen/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, Portraits & Self-Portraits © Roy Pan/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, Silhouettes © Wai Ying Kwok/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, The Darkness/Noir © Wei Wei/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, Architecture & Still Life © Yajun Hu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, Black & White © Yuepeng Bao/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, Travel & Transportation © Chang Nianzu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, Street Photography © Di Lu/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, Landscapes & Wildlife © Ryan Cardone/Mobile Photography Awards 2024, Water | Snow | Ice

About Mobile Photography Awards

Since its 2011 launch, the MPA has consistently recognized exceptional smartphone photographers, and this year was no different. A record-breaking number of submissions poured in from over 85 countries, highlighting the ever-growing global passion for mobile photography as a legitimate art form.

“The evolution of mobile photography has been nothing short of remarkable,” Daniel Berman commented. “The MPA stands as a testament to the undeniable progress of this medium, and we are thrilled to be part of its transformative journey.”

Take a look at the full gallery of images on MPA’s website, and you’ll find winners from several previous years on the links below.

