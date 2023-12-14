Cheeky fox steals three backyard cameras in quick heist

A woman in Tucson, Arizona, was left astounded when she watched back footage from her backyard wildlife cameras. The footage clearly showed a fox stealing three of the cameras in the space of just ten minutes.

Esmeralda Egurrola noticed that three of her home security cameras were offline. She checked the footage sent directly to her phone and discovered the sly thief was none other than a grey fox visiting her backyard.

“I saw him sniffing and messing with camera one. I went to the second video, which was camera two. It caught him with camera one in his mouth,” Egurrola told The Associated Press. “That’s when I knew, ‘Omigosh, I think he took all of them.’ ”

Esmerelda lives on a property that backs onto open desert near the Tucson mountains. She regularly gets plenty of wildlife visiting, although much of it is nocturnal.

She was gifted three Blink motion-activated cameras in order to be able to view the local wildlife better. It seems as though the wildlife wasn’t quite as happy about being watched, however. As one commenter says, “Stage 1 of attack: neutralize the observation security systems.”

The fox managed to steal all three cameras in ten minutes. So far, she has not been able to retrieve the cameras and believes that they are probably inside the fox’s den. She doesn’t have plans to try to get them back.

It’s not the first time that wildlife cams have been targeted by the very wildlife they are trying to film. Another Arizona photographer had to resort to extreme measures to protect his cameras from continual woodpecker attacks.

Esmerelda says that she does intend to get new cameras but will make an effort to tie them down this time. The quick grey fox is going to have up his game.

