Instagram will let you send video notes status updates

Video Notes will be the latest update to Instagram, Meta announced this week. The new feature will let you leave a two-second looped video. You can also add a caption should you wish to.

Up until now, the notes feature has been text only. Meta hopes that this new video option will let people be a little more creative. However, at only a two-second loop, it won’t replace Instagram stories anytime soon.

Instagram has also created new ways for people to respond to Notes. Now you’ll be able to reply with a photo, video, audio message, sticker or GIF. Replies will end up in the direct messages of the person who left the initial note.

Notes were introduced last year and have so far proved popular with Gen Z. Presumably, Instagram is hoping to continue to rival Snap and TikTok in the ongoing war between social media platforms.

Instagram and Meta are continually rolling out new features in a bid to keep users engaged. Recently, they added a Subscriptions feature for creators that lets them earn money from viewers, just like TikTok.

They are also attempting to create AI-‘friends’ like chatbots that people can talk to.

