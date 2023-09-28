Trail cam captures wolf running off with trail cam

A trail camera deep in Alberta, Canada, captured a crafty wolf stealing another camera. The video shows the wolf taking off with the camera held in its jaws.

Other nearby cameras spotted a bright light from the stolen camera, which was actually the infrared signal from the camera.

In case there was any doubt about who ran off with the trail camera, the evidence is a bit telling. Posted by Help Alberta Wildies Society on Monday, September 11, 2023

These cameras are watched by the Help Alberta Wildies Society (HAWS). This group studies and protects wild horses in the area. Although the stolen camera got pretty banged up, it kept recording.

HAWS playfully said on Facebook, “In case there was any doubt about who ran off with the trail camera, the evidence is a bit telling.”

HAWS assured everyone that they got the camera back. They explained that wolves or humans can’t see the camera’s infrared light, but other cameras using the same technology detected it. “The trailcams pick up that light when they’ve been triggered by movement at night,” HAWS explained. “It was totally dark as far as the wolf could see.”

The video features not only the camera thief but also another wolf. Both are part of a pack of seven frequently seen by HAWS cameras in their research areas focused on wild horses.

While it’s unclear why the wolf took the camera, some viewers playfully suggested it might have needed a flashlight. They soon learned that the light was invisible to the naked eye.

This unusual incident highlights the unexpected surprises of wildlife monitoring. Earlier this year, a bear delighted park rangers in Wyoming by taking 400 selfies with a trail cam, complete with duck face!