Instagram soon to allow generative AI image editing

At its recent Connect event, Meta revealed that generative AI editing is coming to Instagram. As a part of introducing AI features to its platforms, you’ll now be able to add AI-generated elements to your photos and make your Instagram life even more fake than it already is.

AI image editing

The soon-to-be-released features are dubbed “Restyle” and “Backdrop.” Meta says they use technology from the company’s foundational model for image generation called Emu, combined with learnings from Meta’s Segment Anything Model.

Restyle: Reimagine your images

Restyle feature allows you to redefine your Instagram photos by applying various visual styles through text prompts. You can type in simple prompts like “watercolor” or a more detailed one such as “collage from magazines and newspapers, torn edges.” Either way, the AI tool will give you the desired look and feel for your image.

Backdrop: Transform your scene

Backdrop, on the other hand, enables you to alter the scenes or backgrounds of your photos. Meta gives prompt examples, like “put me in front of a sublime aurora borealis “or “surrounded by puppies.” With prompts like these, you can cue the tool to place the primary subject in a new, descriptive background.

Creating with friends

Both of these upcoming features also allow collaborative creation. You can team up with your friends to co-create AI-generated images, according to Meta. However, there’s still no word on how exactly this is going to work. I imagine a feature like Remix within Reels.

Transparency and integrity

“We know how important transparency is when it comes to the content AI generates,” Meta writes in the announcement. “So images created with restyle and backdrop will indicate the use of AI to reduce the chances of people mistaking them for human-generated content.”

The company says they’re also experimenting with “forms of visible and invisible markers.” perhaps you remember that Meta announced they would label AI content on Instagram. Well, this is definitely the perfect content to label. We don’t need any more fakery on Instagram than there already is.

