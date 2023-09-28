The Saramonic Blink Me is the cutest wireless microphone in the world

Saramonic just introduced the Blink ME, an innovative wireless microphone system (buy here). The Blink ME has all the features you would expect from a wireless microphone, but unlike other wireless microphones, it is button-shaped, and you can put a logo on its screen.

The Blink Me is aimed at video content creators and TV stations. This is mainly because if if key feature – the Blink ME allows users to display their logos prominently during interviews or presentations. Sheila Gou gave us the full rundown on the unit at IBC 2023.

The Blink Me wireless microphone

This system consists of two transmitters and one receiver, each with its own touch screen. The units are magnetic, and together with the base, they pack in a nice squarish format. But even better, once a transmitter and a receiver touch, they automatically start charging and pair. So the pairing process is very streamlined.

Blink Me, logos and branding

There are many wireless microphones out there, and in the end, they all do the same job. But the Blink Me has one more trick up its sleeve. You can use the app to upload logos to the transmitter units. You can even set the logos to rotate in as a slideshow. This is a great feature for putting your brand out there. And it’s definitely a better alternative to showing the name of the microphone maker.

Saramonic Blink Me showing various logos

Blink Me audio features

I know, the Blink Me is cute. But this does not take away from its audio features. The unit boasts an advanced gain control system. You can control the microphone gain, the transmitter gain, and the receiver gain. And while most microphones provide three of four steps of gain, you get a full stepless scale here. This level of control, along with a 24-bit / 48 kHz internal recording, should be quite good for any standard use case.

You also get an internal recording (not common at this price range), which serves as a safety measure in case the transmission breaks. In fact, You can even record audio without the receiver entirely if you so wish, eliminating the need for an external recorder.

Mounting and Practical Use

The system uses a magnetic mounting mechanism with several options. You can do the “standard” clip to a shirt or jacket dash. But you can also use a couple of magnets to simply attach the transmitter unit anywhere you want.

As a bonus, Saramonic also makes a stick that converts the unit into a wireless reporter mic. (check the lead image).

Pricing and Availability

The Blink ME wireless microphone system is priced at 249 Dollars (or 280 Euros), and it’s already available in camera stores. The additional microphone stick will set you back an extra $60.