Exclusive: First look at the YOLOCam, Yololiv new camera

You know YOLOLIV for its streaming boxes. Now, they are expanding their product line with the introduction of YoloCam. It is a feature-packed webcam offering a large 1.3-inch Sony sensor, 4K 60 support, and super fast autofocus.

We took a look at this camera at IBC 2023 with Frank Zhu. Check it out:

This is not Yololiv’s first foray into webcams, as they already produce the Verticam, a PTZ camera similar to the one from OBSBOT. But this camera aims to provide mirrorless quality at a desktop camera form factor.

The YOLOcam sensor

The Yolocam features a large 1.3-inch Sony sensor in MFT format. It also features an MFT mount. This means two things: you get a better quality image than a standard tiny webcam sensor, and you can use the entire range of MFT lenses. And just like most modern MFT cameras, the Yolocam supports streaming at up to 4K 60p

Yolocam’s focusing technology

The Yolocam uses the same highly responsive autofocus technology you’d typically find in smartphones. (And indeed, YOLOLIV collaborated with Huawei for this feature). If you look at the front of the camera, you’ll find the extra sensors to enable this tech. A quick test on the show floor shows that this autofocus is frightnly quick and responsive. I guess this has to do both with the technology, but also with the larger sensor getting more light.

The YOLOcam offering

Aside from the large sensor, fast autofocus, and MFT lens options, the complete offering is quite enticing:

Multiple Connectivity Options: Features both HDMI and USB outputs, allowing for versatile connectivity without the need for separate capture cards.

User-Friendly Software Control: Allows easy control of parameters and presets through YOLOLIV's switchers.

Compact Design: According to Frank, what we saw on the floor, was just a functional prototype, the unit is undergoing a redesign to make it smaller and more streamlined.

Plug and Play Usability: Yes, this camera would work great with YOLOIV's tech, but it has a standard webcam interface and HDMI output.

USB-C Powered: Utilizes a USB-C charging cable for powering the camera.

Price and availability

According to Frank, the pricing details for the Yolocam have not been finalized yet, and YOLOLIV is still in the process of crunching the numbers. That said, Frank shared That, they aim to price it competitively, with the cost expected to be in the range of good-quality webcams but offering superior quality typically associated with mirrorless cameras. No word on realise date yet.

Conclusion

I am really excited to see YOLOliv extending its offer from streaming switchers to a full ecosystem. Between the new YOLObox ultra and the Yolocam, they will be able to provide an impressive turnkey solution for most small studios.