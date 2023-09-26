DIY Photography

First look at the YoloBox Ultra independent streaming solution

YoloLiv, just announced its new YoloBox Ultra, at IBC 2023, and it solves one of our biggest pains with the YOLOLiv line of streamers: You can steam to all services with one box. In the past, you needed to select between a YOLObox (Facebook, YouTube streaming) and Instream (Instagram/TikTok streaming). The new YOLOBox Ultra does them all.

The CEO of YoloLiv, Frank Zhu, shard that the new YoloBox Ultra has an improved CPU that enables streaming to traditional platforms like Facebook and YouTube, as well as new platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Yolobox Ultra features

But this is not all that has been improved. The new Yolobox Ultra has improved features over both of the previous boxes:

  • Improved CPU for better streaming quality
  • 4K Streaming capability
  • Vertical and Horizontal Streaming in one device
  • ISO Recording enables recording from four separate cameras.
  • Brighter Screen with 650 nits, suitable for outdoor environments.
  • Enhanced Battery Life with 20,000 milliamps, allowing up to six hours of usage.
  • USB-C input for on-location power
  • Four Full HDMI Inputs for multiple source inputs.
  • Network Stability with up to three separate sim cards doing cellular bonding into the YOLO cast service
Yolobox Ultra

Yolobox Ultra Ports

As with the previous models of the YOLOBox (the YoloBox mini, and YoloBox Pro) there is no shortage of ports for both input and output/upstream connections.

  • Input
    • 4x HDMI in
    • 2x USB Type-A 3.0; Supports webcam, portable storage device, wireless usb dongle
    • USB Type-C: A fully functional interface (Supports webcam, portable storage device, wireless usb dongle)
    • 3.5mm line-in (stereo)
    • 3.5mm mic-in
  • Connectivity
    • Ethernet port
    • Nano-SIM slot
    • SD Card slot
  • Output
    • 1x HDMI out
    • 3.5mm audio

Yolobox Ultra price and availability

The price and delivery dates are not finalized yet, but Frank shared some rough estimates with us. The units will cost around $1500 – $1600, which I think is a tellar price considering that it as switcher, monitor and an “OBS” server all in one box. Yololiv is hoping to ship in time for the holidays.

