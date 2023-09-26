First look at Nanlite new PavoSlim panels

If you’ve been around long enough, you probably remember that the LED lighting revolution started with LED panels. Then came the big LED COBs and the LED tubes. It’s nice to see that the panels are getting a renaissance, and it’s especially interesting to look at the new PavoSlim line from Nanlite. They have multiple configurations and sizes at what is probably the thinnest light I have seen to date. Specifically, the PavoSlim 60B/60C and PavoSlim 120B/120C.

We talked with Andy Lin at IBC 2023 about the full scope of those lights.

PavoSlim size and color options

The PavoSlim comes in different sizes for diffenrt needs. The initial launch will have two sizes: one by one and one by two. (about 30×30 cm and 30×60 cm). Nanlite does plan to introduce two more size in the lineup at a later date: two by two and four by one. (60×60 cm and 30×120 cm).

In terms of color, there are two variations: bi-color with a strong focus on producing natural color rendition, and RGBW color version, which would is more on the creative size.

PavoSlim panels vs. traditional softboxes

The PavoSlim is an LED panel, so it does not need a COB light behind it. This removes a lot of the bulk when you are setting up in a small space. For scenarios where you never need a hard light, that is a big plus. In a similar manner, a panel is easier to rig and move around than a COB light. Latly, there is very little light loss vs. using more traditional softbox.

We also asked Nanlite about the output, and they shared that the PavoSlim offers triple the brightness vs. flexible panels. This is not a surprise with the better heat dissipation features.

PavoSlim power options

Just like many of the LEDs we have today, the power and control unit is separated from the light, and are connected with a cable. The two units that we looked at have slightly different power options:

The PavoSlim 60B/60C units support: Mains, V-Mount battery, or 2x Sony NP-F batteries

The PavoSlim 120B/120C units support: Mains, V-Mount battery

Price and availability

Nanlite told DIYP that the lights should start shipping in November, but the price is not finalized yet. we did get some hints as to a ballpark figure of $500 for the 1×1 configuration, and you can extrapolate fro there.