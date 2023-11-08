Nanlite PavoSlim are the thinnest LED panels we’ve ever seen

Nanlite just launched the first batch of their PavoSlim series. We have first seen the PavoSlim at IBC 2023, and we are excited to see them coming to market.

The PavoSlim 60: Two 30cm x 30cm, 72-watt lights, and PavoSlim 120, two 60cm x 30cm 150-watt lights. Both the PavoSlim 60 and PavoSlim 120 come in flavors, A “B” flavor for bi-color lights, and a “C” flavor for RGBWW lights. Those four lights in total: PavoSlim 60B ($399), PavoSlim 60C ($599), PavoSlim 120B ($599), and PavoSlim 120C ($799)

All lights in the series feature metal housing, which is great for heat dissipation, which is part of the reason they can pack that amount of power into a slim form factor.

The thin form factor and their light weight make them great for installing in small spaces. Heck, the 60s are only 0.9 kg, and the 120s are about 1.6 kg. To make things easier, the big(ish) power supply is separated from the actual light so it can “rest” lower than the panel.

It’s true that LED panels will never give you a hard light, but they are a great replacement for softboxes. (with a grid, they are about 10 cm deep, not really comparable to the space taken by a COB and a softbox).

Light output

Interestingly, the PavoSlim “B” and PavoSlim “C” Don’t share the exact lighting characteristics. The bi-color lights are 2700k-6500K, and the RGBWW lights have a slightly wider range of 2700k-7600k. The “C” flavor can also match other lights on the Cyan-Magenta axis.

As video lights in 2023, the series features a high CRI rating of 95-97, high SSIs on the warm tones (83), and slightly lower SSIs on the colder tones (73-74). Weirdly, we could not find the LUX numbers in the announcement. We’ll update once we have them.

Power and Control

In terms of power, you get a wide selection. The PavoSlim 60C and 60B can take power from a wall, a V-mount, or an NPF battery. The PavoSlim 120C and 120B can only take power from a wall or a V-mount battery. Interestingly, Both lights support both 14V and 26V batteries. I guess we will see more of this dual voltage setup as 26V becomes more common.

For control, the PavoSlim 60B and 120B have a control panel on the ballast, but also a dedicated Nanlite remote control, wired DMX, and the Nanlik Bluetooth app. The “c” flavors sport a built-in LumenRadio chip as well.

You can do pretty much anything you’d expect with the app. That includes HSI, RGB, and CCT modes, as well as a nice range of effects.

Accessories

There are a couple of Accessories you can get for the PavoSlim lines. A magnetic Base Adapter with a 1/4″-20 Thread Set, a Dual-Panel Coupler Kit, and lastly, a foldable softbox. I like where this system is going in terms of modularity.

Our coverage of the Pavoslim LED lights from IBC 2023

Price and availability

The Nanlite PavoSlim lineup is shipping today and you can put your hands on one in one of those links: