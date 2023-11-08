Long Weekend unveils its new camera bag lineup

Long Weekend is back with new products for photographers, particularly those who shoot film. This time they are introducing The Camera Line. This new collection includes a 35mm reusable film camera, a versatile backpack, camera organizers, and zip pouches.

Long Weekend is a young brand known for its stylish bags and fun, innovative designs. This new range looks as though they are aiming at photographers and adventurers who want to stand out from the crowd, but don’t want to skimp on practicality and durability.

Let’s take a look at the new lineup of products.

35mm Reusable Film Camera

Film photographers are top of mind for Long Weekend, so it was only a matter of time before they introduced their own 35mm film camera ($49.99).

The brand says this camera is an excellent choice for those new to film photography. It gets rid of the common issues that often come with using vintage film cameras, making it a fun camera to bring along to beach trips or casual days out.

The camera has a hipstery nostalgic disposable camera look. The camera is compatible with most 35mm film stocks, has lightweight ABS plastic construction, a 31mm optical lens, focus-free operation, a built-in flash with a quick recycle time and support for ISO 200/400.

It also features a manual film transport, a film viewing window, a rubber grip, a 70% field viewfinder, and it’s powered by a single AAA battery (not included). It also has a wrist strap anchor and a 1/4-20″ mounting point for use with a tripod.

The Morro Convertible Backpack

This backpack is designed for versatility for school, hiking or road trips and travel. It has a large number of pockets and compartments to keep everything organised. It can either be used as an everyday backpack or easily adapted to a camera bag by adding the Morro Camera Cube 8L ($69.99) or Padded Camera Wraps.

You can easily access your camera via a side opening. Additional features allow for a small tripod or water bottle to fit in the pocket, and the bag will happily take a 16″ laptop.

Other key features include padded straps, waterproof fabric, extra clip points and padding to protect your gear.

The Morro convertible backpack costs $149.99.

Padded Camera Wraps

The Padded Camera Wraps ($24.99) provide a different solution for protecting your camera gear. These wraps add a layer of protection without the bulk that an extra protective case or cube might.

The wraps come in two sizes to fit different lenses and cameras and fasten via velcro corners. They are also weatherproof, meaning there’s an added layer of protection if you’re shooting in wet weather.

Everyday Zip Pouches

The Everyday Zip Pouches (starting from $14.99) come in three sizes, small medium and large. They let you organize various things like memory cards, notebooks, and even point-and-shoot cameras. The pouches have a carabiner clip attachment so you can attach them to other bags and equipment and they are made from weatherproof and durable ripstop nylon.

Availability

All items are available to order from today on the Moment website, with shipping expected mid-December.