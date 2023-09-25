Finally! Sennheiser EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter offers 32-bit float recording

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSMcB6hf4vo

It seemed like everyone was offering 32-bit float recording, but the leader of the industry, Sennheiser. But the wait was worth it, and now they have released the EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter unit that not only offers 32-bit float recording but records a full 134 dB input to fill this range.

The EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter and the EW-DP ecosystem

We chatted with Lee Shuttlewood at Sennheiser’s stand over at IBC 2023, and he shared some of the features of this impressive unit.

As the name implies, the EW-DP SKP unit is part of the new EW-D system from Sennheiser. ED-D stands for Evolution Wireless Digital, and Sennheiser’s next generation replaces the “old” G units in the UHF spectrum. (To be honest, many of my professional friends are still using the G3s and G4s and are pretty happy, but that does not mean they won’t appreciate an upgrade. )

That means the SKP uses the same receiver units as the EW-D’s we saw at NAB half a year ago. They are camera-mountable, stackable, and swapped the old IR pairing with a new Bluetooth synching system (so, yeah, synching is the new jargon for pairing).

The new SPK benefits from all the other features that the system has to offer:

Sennheiser Smart Assist app

56 MHz bandwidth for flexibility in any RF environment

1.9 ms low latency

External power/charge via a USB-C socket

The EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter is an all arounder

Aside from providing 32-bit float recording via an SD card, the unit boasts a wide array of features:

On the back of the unit, you will find the standard on/off button and a slot for the SD card. There are also a bunch of controls:

You will also find a physical mute slider (PHYSICAL! Thank you!), which you can use to mute the audio from the unit. (you can also override this setting from the receiver/app side).

If you are using a mic that needs phantom power, there is a button to enable 48V of power.

And lastly, there is a record button.

One of the extra nice features is a 3.5mm port for a Lavalier mic. This port transforms the SPK into a lavalier belt pack. (there is a small pouch that double duties as a belt clip-on, but it was unavailable on the stand).

Lastly, in terms of power, the unit can run on a Sennheiser BA 70 rechargeable battery pack. Or if you are depleted, it can also use two AA batteries, which you can get anywhere. I like the thinking behind this feature, which means you will never be stuck because of depleted batteries.

Sennheiser EW-DP SKP on a boom

EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter specs

Item Value ​Input voltage 2.0 – 4.35 V ​Input current < 300mA (without Recording & P48) ​Power supply 2 AA batteries 1.5 V (alkali manganese) or BA 70 rechargeable battery pack ​Occupied bandwidth 200 kHz ​Transmit power (radiated) Audio link ​Dimensions 108 x 42 mm ​Weight (without batteries) approx. 163 g

Price and availability

The EW-D SKP units are planned to ship in October 2023 for $349.00.