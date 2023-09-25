DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Finally! Sennheiser EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter offers 32-bit float recording

by Add Comment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSMcB6hf4vo

It seemed like everyone was offering 32-bit float recording, but the leader of the industry, Sennheiser. But the wait was worth it, and now they have released the EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter unit that not only offers 32-bit float recording but records a full 134 dB input to fill this range.

The EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter and the EW-DP ecosystem

We chatted with Lee Shuttlewood at Sennheiser’s stand over at IBC 2023, and he shared some of the features of this impressive unit.

As the name implies, the EW-DP SKP unit is part of the new EW-D system from Sennheiser. ED-D stands for Evolution Wireless Digital, and Sennheiser’s next generation replaces the “old” G units in the UHF spectrum. (To be honest, many of my professional friends are still using the G3s and G4s and are pretty happy, but that does not mean they won’t appreciate an upgrade. )

Sennheiser EW-DP SKP line up
Sennheiser EW-DP SKP profile and buttons

That means the SKP uses the same receiver units as the EW-D’s we saw at NAB half a year ago. They are camera-mountable, stackable, and swapped the old IR pairing with a new Bluetooth synching system (so, yeah, synching is the new jargon for pairing).

The new SPK benefits from all the other features that the system has to offer:

  • Sennheiser Smart Assist app
  • 56 MHz bandwidth for flexibility in any RF environment
  • 1.9 ms low latency
  • External power/charge via a USB-C socket

The EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter is an all arounder

Aside from providing 32-bit float recording via an SD card, the unit boasts a wide array of features:

On the back of the unit, you will find the standard on/off button and a slot for the SD card. There are also a bunch of controls:

  • You will also find a physical mute slider (PHYSICAL! Thank you!), which you can use to mute the audio from the unit. (you can also override this setting from the receiver/app side).
  • If you are using a mic that needs phantom power, there is a button to enable 48V of power.
  • And lastly, there is a record button.

One of the extra nice features is a 3.5mm port for a Lavalier mic. This port transforms the SPK into a lavalier belt pack. (there is a small pouch that double duties as a belt clip-on, but it was unavailable on the stand).

Lastly, in terms of power, the unit can run on a Sennheiser BA 70 rechargeable battery pack. Or if you are depleted, it can also use two AA batteries, which you can get anywhere. I like the thinking behind this feature, which means you will never be stuck because of depleted batteries.

Sennheiser EW-DP SKP on a boom

EW-DP SKP plug-on transmitter specs

ItemValue
​Input voltage2.0 – 4.35 V
​Input current< 300mA (without Recording & P48)
​Power supply2 AA batteries 1.5 V (alkali manganese) or BA 70 rechargeable battery pack
​Occupied bandwidth200 kHz
​Transmit power (radiated)Audio link
​Dimensions108 x 42 mm
​Weight (without batteries)approx. 163 g

Price and availability

The EW-D SKP units are planned to ship in October 2023 for $349.00.

Related posts:

Sennheiser “Memory Mic” adds wireless audio recording to your phone with automatic sync Sony’s new RX0 II rugged action camera offers internal 4K recording and a flippy up LCD Blackmagic’s newest Video Assist 12G offers internal 4K60 12-Bit BRAW recording Blackmagic’s Atem Mini Pro offers split-screen preview, native live streaming and direct recording to SSD
Udi Tirosh: from diyphotography.net

About Udi Tirosh

Udi Tirosh is an entrepreneur, photography inventor, journalist, educator, and writer based in Israel. With over 25 years of experience in the photo-video industry, Udi has built and sold several photography-related brands. Udi has a double degree in mass media communications and computer science.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts