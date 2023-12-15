Instagram lets you change backgrounds using generative AI

Instagram’s been on the generative AI bandwagon for a while and has released a new feature. This Wednesday, the Meta-owned platform introduced a generative AI-powered background editing tool to users in the US.

Meta’s lead for generative AI, Ahmad Al-Dahle, posted on Threads about Backdrops, Instagram’s new AI feature. “Our AI media editing tool backdrop is available on Instagram in the US,” Al-Dahle wrote.

“With backdrop, you can reimagine your image’s background with just a few taps and a prompt like ‘chased by dinosaurs’ or ‘surrounded by puppies’ to create an entirely new image for your Story. Tap the button for backdrop at the top of a new Story to get started. And once you’ve posted, a ‘Try it’ sticker will appear when you share the image created, making it even easier for your friends to use backdrop for the first time.”

Backdrop was one of the AI features announced earlier this year, and it’s being rolled out to users across the US. According to some comments, it’s not live for everyone yet. However, as it normally does, it will probably take a few days before every user gets it.

As I mentioned, Meta has been into AI for a while, introducing its AI chatbot in June 2023. Three months later, it launched various AI features, including “characters” you can chat with. Interestingly enough, Meta also plans to start labeling AI content on Instagram while developing AI features in parallel.

You might also soon get an AI friend from Meta, so you won’t even need to interact with your real ones. On the other hand, who are you gonna fool with fake, AI-generated backgrounds then? Joke aside, I do hope we’ll stay in touch with ourselves and each other in a world drowning in fake news, fake lives, and fake images.

[via TechCrunch]