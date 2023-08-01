Report: Meta soon to label AI content on Instagram

Meta’s newest AI tools, based on the company’s Llama 2 model, seem to be approaching a consumer debut. According to recently leaked information, new generative AI features for Instagram are in the works. Specifically, they will include labels disclosing that work was “generated by Meta AI.”

This insight comes from Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer who has revealed lots of different Meta features before the company officially released them. He posted a screenshot to Twitter (or is it Xitter now?), showcasing future Meta features. A key image shows an app notification stating, “The creator or Meta said that this content was created or edited with AI.” The screenshot further notes that content was “generated by Meta AI.” Finally, it reads that “content created with AI is typically labeled so that it can be easily detected.”

#Instagram is working to label the contents created or modified by #AI in order to be identified more easily 👀 pic.twitter.com/bHvvYuDpQr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 30, 2023

Other than this, Paluzzi has shared a few more interesting leaks that he discovered. They suggest Meta is developing other AI-powered Instagram features. These include a “message summary” tool to condense long DMs (yes please!), and creative tools for enhanced Stories editing.

#Instagram is working on a new feature for Direct messages: Message Summary 👀



This new tool will likely be powered by #Meta #AI pic.twitter.com/j2lJhfFCBg — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 30, 2023

#Instagram keeps working on the #AI tools for the Story editor 👀



AI Brush: add or replace specific parts of your image

Restyle: Reimagine this image by applying any visual style you can describe pic.twitter.com/oeRUwMVwdz — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 29, 2023

AI on social media

According to Engadget, Meta’s spokesperson chose not to comment on Paluzzi’s findings. Because of this, we’re not sure when or if any of these features will become available. However, I find two things interesting.

First, more and more companies are implementing AI tools designed to make time on social media simpler and more engaging. It’s a double-edged sword though: some of these tools might a) make us spend more time on social media and b) make us consume even more content and information. But I think that’s a topic for another time.

The second thing I find interesting is that media giants like Meta are working on labeling AI content. In a world filled with fake news, AI makes it easier and faster to generate than ever. This is why I welcome any tools that will make labeling of AI content easier and obligatory. It will ensure transparency and protection from fake news and other potentially harmful content.

[via Engadget]