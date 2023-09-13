Trail cam captures skunk doing gymnastics

A trail camera in Arizona caught an animal in the act that would give Pepé Le Pew a run for his money. At first glance, it’s not obvious what we are looking at. But on closer inspection, you can see that it’s actually a skunk doing a handstand.

The National Park Service (NPS) shared the astonishing clip of the acrobatics on their Facebook page. Apparently, it’s a spotted skunk engaging in normal skunk behaviour and was shot on a trail cam in Saguaro National Park, Arizona.

“One of our favourite wildlife captures, this spotted skunk dances like no one’s watching…even when we are,” the amusing caption says. “Why the fancy footwork and big skunk energy (smell)? Because it can. Also, you’re too close, and it has given you multiple cues to go away. Awkward.”

More passion, more passion, more passion, more energy, more footwork, more footwork! Too much passion. Pull back. Pull back. Nice footwork. Paw work? You might be asking yourself, "What am I looking at?" That's fair. It's obviously a skunk doing a moving handstand. You were thinking it was some sort of mask with feathers? One of our favorite wildlife captures, this spotted skunk dances like no one's watching…even when we are. Why the fancy footwork and big skunk energy (smell)? Because it can. Also, you're too close and it has given you multiple cues to go away. Awkward.Dance, dance, dance, with your paws, paws, paws! The spotted skunk is usually polite enough to give a warning before breaking into dance. They stamp their front feet, raise their tail, and hiss. (Like you before every video call.) If they’re particularly annoyed (this call could be an email), that's when they stand upright on their forelimbs and perform the unusual hand-stand dance. Same. Well, one time. If the dancing handstand fails to intimidate (wow, nothing?), they will resort to the real room clearers: a pair of scent glands out back that spray a foul-smelling musk. If a local toot squirrel does approach you, calmly turn around and walk away. Avoid doing anything else that could be considered threatening. Yelling more passion, more energy, and more footwork will most likely lead to more spraying.NPS Video: Spotted skunk walking on front paws to scare off predators at Saguaro National Park, Arizona.⁣ Posted by National Park Service on Friday, September 8, 2023

“The spotted skunk is usually polite enough to give a warning before breaking into dance. They stamp their front feet, raise their tail, and hiss. (Like you before every video call.) If they’re particularly annoyed (this call could be an email), that’s when they stand upright on their forelimbs and perform the unusual hand-stand dance,” explains the Park Service.

According to the caption, if the handstand dance doesn’t work and “fails to intimidate,” the skunk may resort to spraying a foul concoction from its glands found close to its tail.

It may sound amusing, but these creatures don’t mess around. I know people that were sprayed by a skunk, and that smell doesn’t just wash out! You’ll be asked to remote work quicker than you can say “au revoir”.

Trail cams have been capturing some amazing activity recently. Startled viewers watching a bear cam in Alaska even managed to help rescue a lost hiker recently. People will do anything for their 5 minutes of fame!

[Via Petapixel]