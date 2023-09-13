DIY Photography

Joyful photo of young orthodox jews wins Great Photo Awards 2023

by

A beautiful photograph of young orthodox jews enjoying an informal moment after the pandemic has won the Black & White World international photo competition as part of the Great Photo Awards 2023.

The Grand Winner is Eddy Verloes (Belgium) for this unique shot titled “Losing our Minds.” Here are the rest of the winning images.

Grand Winner

” Losing our Minds” – Eddie Verloes, Belgium

The Grand Winner (also the winner of the Street category) is Eddy Verloes (Belgium) for his unique
shot of “Losing our Minds”, depicting a bunch of young UltraOrthodox Jews in a joyful
moment out in the country during lockdown.

Portrait

Angelika Gawruluk/Anthopoulou, Greece

The winner in the Portrait category is Angelika Gawruluk/Anthopoulou (Greece) for her touching and
emotional portrait of four generations in the same family, a rare occurrence and a celebration
of family bonds.

Nude

Lydia Veropoulou, Greece

The winner in the Nude category is Lydia Veropoulou (Greece) for her unpretentious, naturalistic and
moment catching nude, which successfully relies on form and tonality.

Landscape

Mateo Strassera, Italy

The winner in the Landscape category is Mateo Strassera (Italy) for this highly accomplished
interpretation of the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) juxtaposing the vastness of the skies
with the lonely tree.

Minimalism

Aggelos Nikolopoulos, Greece

The winner in the Minimalism category is Aggelos Nikolopoulos (Greece) for his inspiration to
participate with a highly abstract concept which challenges the beholder to question and
clarify the message and the meaning.

You can see all the winning images and runners-up on the Great Photo Awards website.

