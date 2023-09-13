Joyful photo of young orthodox jews wins Great Photo Awards 2023

A beautiful photograph of young orthodox jews enjoying an informal moment after the pandemic has won the Black & White World international photo competition as part of the Great Photo Awards 2023.
The Grand Winner is Eddy Verloes (Belgium) for this unique shot titled “Losing our Minds.” Here are the rest of the winning images.
Grand Winner
” Losing our Minds” – Eddie Verloes, Belgium
Portrait
Angelika Gawruluk/Anthopoulou, Greece
Nude
Lydia Veropoulou, Greece
Landscape
Mateo Strassera, Italy
Minimalism
Aggelos Nikolopoulos, Greece
You can see all the winning images and runners-up on the Great Photo Awards website.
