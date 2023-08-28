Intriguing monkey portrait wins Black and White Photo Awards 2023

The Black and White Photo Awards has announced its 2023 winners, and one photo to rule them all shows an elegant, adorable gelada monkey. The international photo focuses on black-and-white images, and this year’s edition was even more successful than anyone had hoped for.
The 2023 contest saw a record-breaking entry of nearly 1,700 photographers from 92 countries. They submitted a total of around 3,000 captivating photos across five categories: Architecture, Street, Portrait, Fauna and Flora, and Landscape.
Patrice Quillard from Froberville won the top prize with his amazing photo called My Copyright. He took this stunning picture of a gelada, a type of monkey, giving him a powerful look. “Suddenly and for a brief moment, he turned towards me, looked at me intensely and I understood the full force of his dominance over his troops,” Quillard recalled. “It was an unforgettable moment for me, exactly what I was looking to bring out through a photograph.”
Photographer Ágnes Dudás took the Special Creativity Award for her photo titled Painted Portrait. Category winners include Gareth Jones (Architecture), Joy Saha (Street), Michael Potts (Portrait), Arturo de Frias Marques (Fauna and Flora), and Edoardo Frenquelli (Landscape). But this year’s Black and White Photo Awards has another ace up its sleeve. It also includes awards for second place in each category and the traditional Gold, Silver, and Bronze Honorable Mentions. You know what this means? More gorgeous photos to admire!
“In this second edition we expected a slight increase in entries, but the results have exceeded all our expectations, both in participation and in the impressive quality of the images,” the contest creators comment. So, they shared with us all of these fantastic images that we bring you below. Make sure to visit the contest website for more information.
FIND THIS INTERESTING? SHARE IT WITH YOUR FRIENDS!