Intriguing monkey portrait wins Black and White Photo Awards 2023

The Black and White Photo Awards has announced its 2023 winners, and one photo to rule them all shows an elegant, adorable gelada monkey. The international photo focuses on black-and-white images, and this year’s edition was even more successful than anyone had hoped for.

The 2023 contest saw a record-breaking entry of nearly 1,700 photographers from 92 countries. They submitted a total of around 3,000 captivating photos across five categories: Architecture, Street, Portrait, Fauna and Flora, and Landscape.

Patrice Quillard from Froberville won the top prize with his amazing photo called My Copyright. He took this stunning picture of a gelada, a type of monkey, giving him a powerful look. “Suddenly and for a brief moment, he turned towards me, looked at me intensely and I understood the full force of his dominance over his troops,” Quillard recalled. “It was an unforgettable moment for me, exactly what I was looking to bring out through a photograph.”

© Patrice Quillard/Black and White Photo Awards 2023

Photographer Ágnes Dudás took the Special Creativity Award for her photo titled Painted Portrait. Category winners include Gareth Jones (Architecture), Joy Saha (Street), Michael Potts (Portrait), Arturo de Frias Marques (Fauna and Flora), and Edoardo Frenquelli (Landscape). But this year’s Black and White Photo Awards has another ace up its sleeve. It also includes awards for second place in each category and the traditional Gold, Silver, and Bronze Honorable Mentions. You know what this means? More gorgeous photos to admire!

© Ágnes Dudás/Black and White Photo Awards 2023

“In this second edition we expected a slight increase in entries, but the results have exceeded all our expectations, both in participation and in the impressive quality of the images,” the contest creators comment. So, they shared with us all of these fantastic images that we bring you below. Make sure to visit the contest website for more information.

Architecture

© Gareth Jones/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Winner
© Saqer Alattar/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Second Winner
© Helena Garcia/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Golden Mention
© Hector Ballester/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Silver Mention
© Aline Rizk/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Bronze Mention

Street

© Saurabh Sirohiya/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Winner
© Azim Khan Ronnie/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Second Winner
© Gavin Libotte/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Golden Mention
© Yuliy Vasilev/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Silver Mention
© Manuel Guerra Tejado/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Bronze Mention

Portrait

© Michael Potts/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Winner
© Abhishek Basak /Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Second Winner
© Jiri Sneider/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Golden Mention
© Michael Potts/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Silver Mention
© Abhishek Basak /Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Bronze Mention

Fauna and Flora

© Arturo de Frias Marques/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Winner
© Ricardo Nascimento/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Second Winner
© Lars Oliver Michaelis/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Golden Mention
© Lalith Ekanayake/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Silver Mention
© Aline Rizk/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Bronze Mention

Landscape

© Edoardo Frenquelli/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Winner
© Troels Bjerre/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Second Winner
© Jean Paul Soujol/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Gold Mention
© Pavlos Evangelidis/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Silver Mention
© Ken Evans/Black and White Photo Awards 2023, Bronze Mention

