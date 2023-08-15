Does image quality mean quality images?

In this day and age, it feels like new camera gear is launched every day. We’re working so much on improving image quality, but how often do we stop and think about the quality of our images? James Popsys deals with this thought-provoking wordplay in his recent video, and it really gives us some food for thought.

James starts the video with his old point-and-shoot camera, a gift from his friend Emily for his 18th birthday. This made me remember my old Samsung S600, also an 18th birthday gift, and my very first digital camera. James’s camera ended up with his grandpa, who passed away a few years ago… And recently, the camera found its place in James’ collection again. This old piece of gear and its 10-megapixel resolution made James think about the distinction between image quality and quality images.

In his video, James highlights a common misconception in the photography industry: cutting-edge image quality necessarily translates to superior photos. Sure, this principle stands true in some specialized domains. But James argues that many iconic photos owe their magnetism to the stories they tell, not their technical aspect.

He refers to iconic images by legends like Fred Herzog, Joel Meyerowitz, and the more contemporary works of Alex Webb. Furthermore, James brings up Martijn Doolaard‘s recent photo journey captured on a MFT camera Panasonic GH6. To James, the soul of a photo isn’t in the pixel-perfection but rooted in the image’s emotional and narrative depth. And when you look at the photos from Dulard’s book, you realize that this truly is the case.

However, James notices that many people prioritize the technical specifications of cameras over the art of photography. The digital age often emphasizes features like AI denoising and image stabilization. But James believes that the image quality of new cameras isn’t much better than older models. He believes that many photographers could achieve similar results with simpler equipment, even if they have access to advanced tools.

James also touches upon the role of platforms like Instagram in amplifying this gear-centric approach. His followers were shocked to learn that some of his most liked images were taken on “modest” gear. James confesses that he too sometimes falls into this gear trap, referencing his recent purchase of the Sony A7R Mark V. He admits, though, that it doesn’t offer a significant improvement over his Ricoh camera. At least not in the quality of the images.

In summary, James underlines that the future of photography might be brimming with cameras boasting groundbreaking specs. Still, the real essence of a compelling photo lies in its storytelling and emotional resonance, and it always will. James’ video serves as a reminder that image quality doesn’t translate to quality images if there’s no essence, story, and the mastery of craft. And yes, you guessed it – this mastery doesn’t come with the latest high-end camera.

[Let’s talk about “Image Quality” | James Popsys]