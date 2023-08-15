DIY Photography

The Atomos Ninja V is dead, long live the Ninja and Ninja Ultra 5.2″

Atomos has announced successors to the very popular Ninja V and Ninja V+ monitors. They’re called the Ninja 5.2″ (buy here) and the Ninja Ultra 5.2″ (buy here). Both units offer significant improvements over their predecessors while retaining their key features.

While both monitors have seen a bit of an overhaul, they both retain the original form factor of the Ninja V and Ninja V+. This means they can be used with the same accessories, including Master Caddy (buy here), AtomX Cast (buy here) and Atomos Connect (buy here).

The Atomos Ninja 5.2″

What’s new with the Ninja & Ninja Ultra 5.2

The Ninja 5.2 and Ninja Ultra 5.2 inherit a lot of features from their predecessors. As well as offering the same form factor, they retain the 1,000 nits brightness, a durable aluminium chassis, and the usual array of HDMI and other inputs and outputs.

The major new feature they gain, however, is AtomOS 11. The Ninja 5.2″ shoots the same 4K60 of the Ninja V, but it’s also capable of shooting 6K30 from compatible cameras, in full ProRes RAW. The Ninja Ultra 5.2″ retains the Ninja V+’s 8K30, 6K60 and 4K120 ProRes RAW formats, but also offers 4K60 and h.265 cloud connectivity.

The Atomos Ninja Ultra 5.2

Tech upgrades for a connected workflow

Other standard tech upgrades include beefing the WiFi up to the latest WiFi 6E protocols, SDI connectivity through Atomos Connect and AtomX for up to 12G-SDI input, 1Gb Ethernet connectivity, and 4K networks streaming over NDI.

With Atomos Cloud, you can record, share and stream files up to 4K60 with H.265/HEVC encoding to anywhere in the world, in realtime (or as close to real-time as available bandwidth permits.

Both units are compatible with optional Ninja V and Ninja V+ accessories

Price and Availability

The Atomos Ninja 5.2″ is available to pre-order now for $599, and the Atomos Ninja Ultra 5.2″ is available to pre-order now for $799. Shipping begins in early September.

John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

