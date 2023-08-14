Treat yourself or a friend with our World Photography Day Gift Guide

It’s World Photography Day this week. It’s an event which dates back to August 19th, 1839, and it’s a celebration of photography in all its forms. With the day soon approaching, maybe you want to treat yourself to a new gadget?

Or maybe you want to buy a little something for that special photographer in your life. Well, we’ve been going through the gear that we use and here are some of our favourite items that will definitely help to make any photographer’s life easier.

Crucial 2TB X9 Pro SSD The most important thing to a photographer these days is data integrity. We want to know that those images we’ve captured aren’t going to get lost in a crash, never to be seen again. So, we want to back up our work. On location, there’s no better way than to copy your memory cards to SSDs. And if you’re using an Android device, you can do it without a laptop! The Crucial X9 will let you back up your images in the field, and when you get home you can plug it straight into your computer for editing. Main Features USB 3.2 Gen 2

Max read speed: 1,050MB/sec

Max write speed: 1,050MB/sec IP55 dust and water resistance

Dimensions: 65 x 50 x 10mm

Weight: 38g PROS Very fast

Extremely small and durable

Works with smartphones CONS More expensive than a 2TB HDD

Difficult to recover in the event of failure

SSDs don’t last as long as HDDs Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Vello ShutterBoss II One thing that’s always handy for a photographer to have in their bag is a remote trigger. These allow the photographer to fire the camera without touching it, minimising vibration. The Vello ShutterBoss II also allows them to shoot the camera unattended. As well as being a remote trigger, the Vello ShutterBoss II is also an intervalometer. This allows you to trigger your camera externally at set intervals in order to produce a timelapse video sequence at the end of it. It’s also available for Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fujifilm and Panasonic. Main Features Wired remote trigger & intervalometer

Locking trigger

4-line Backlit LED Display Powered by 2 AAA batteries

Dimensions: 155.0 x 40.0 x 18.0mm

Weight: Unspecified PROS Eliminates camera shake

Easy timelapse shooting

Long exposures up to 99:59:59 CONS Wired only, not wireless

Requires AAA batteries

85cm cable is quite short Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Haida M10-II Filter System When it comes to photography, particularly in genres such as landscape photography, filters are often to be found. There is a wide variety of filters out there, but for photography, I’ve always found the 100x100mm square filters to be the most versatile system. The Haida M10-II filter system is an excellent example of such a filter system. It offers the features that photographers need while taking care of all of the usual annoyances of some other systems on the market. It’s been my favourite since I first used it. Main Features Holds up to three 100x100mm square filters

360° of rotation with locking button

Rugged aluminium frame Built-in light gaskets

Available in 52/55/58/62/67/72/77/82mm

Supplied with Circular Polarizer PROS Comes with a circular polariser

Available for a wide range of lens diameters

Supplied in zip-up rigid case CONS Can feel fiddly in the cold

Metal on metal feels a little harsh

No variable ND available Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Lenspen SensorKlear Loupe Kit There are many ways to clean one’s sensor from simple air blowing or full contact. But whichever method you use, a loupe can be very handy for inspecting one’s sensor to see if you’ve truly managed to clean it. After all, we all want a clean sensor and clean images! The Lenspen SensorKlear Loupe Kit is not just a loupe, but it also comes with an air blower, as well as a Lenspen SensorKlear II lens pen for those stubborn bits of dust that air won’t budge. This has been a regularly used tool for me since getting one. The company says that even NASA use it on the International Space Station! Main Features Built-in LEDs illuminate the sensor

Includes Hurricane Blower air blower

Includes Lenspen SensorKlear II lens pen Powered by 2 AAA batteries

Supplied with pouch

Covers up to full-frame sensor PROS Lets you REALLY see your sensor

Bright viewing LED

The Lenspen really helps CONS Requires batteries, not USB chargeable

Not that useful in the field

Not a quick process Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Peak Design AL-4 Anchors Camera straps are important. They help prevent us from dropping our cameras on the ground. They allow us to hitch them over our shoulders so that we can walk with both our hands unhindered. Most cameras come with one included. The problem is, when you start getting multiple cameras, you need multiple straps. And when you’re regularly going between handheld and a tripod, the strap might get in the way. That’s where Peak Design’s Anchor Links come in. These let you use one strap with as many cameras as you like! Main Features Connects to most camera straps

Compatible with most cameras

Low-profile anchor design Easy one-hand release system

Made from Dyneema, Plastic and Steel

Weight: 31.19g PROS Use one strap with multiple cameras

Easy removal for using on tripod or slider

Lightweight and unobtrusive CONS Difficult to use in the cold

Difficult to detach with gloves on

Easy to lose if not attached Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Lowepro ProTactic Phone Pouch Most of us carry our smartphones around in our pockets. But those of us who are keen smartphone photographers might own multiple smartphones. One as our regular driver and one that we only use for creative purposes. Or, maybe you’re just sick of filling your pocket with a phone. The Lowepro ProTactic Phone Pouch is a great solution to free up those pockets! It attaches to either your belt or a loop on your camera bag (or its strap) to let you store your smartphone safely and securely in a zipped up pouch, but always ready to go at a moment’s notice. Main Features Fits mobile devices up to 6″ screen

Secure zipper closure

Mounts to Lowepro ProTactic backpacks Features SlipLock compatible tab

Internal dimensions: 9 x 1.5 x 17 cm

Weight: 84g PROS Double-velcro straps

Attaches to vertical and horizontal loops

Easy to open and close one-handed CONS No room for power bank

Not very well padded Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

KYU-6 LED Light Bracelet The KYU-6 LED light bracelet is a very handy little portable light. It’s small, so it’s easily packed into your bags, it can wrap around objects, letting you avoid hazards in the dark, or it can straighten itself out to become a small light source on your scene. There are a multitude of things you can do with an LED light as versatile as KYU-6. They’re available individually in multiple flavours. There are both bicolour and RGB versions. They’re also available to buy in multipack kits. Main Features Available in RGB or Bicolour

Bicolour range: 2700-6500K

Up to 8 hours of battery life Charges from USB

120° beam spread

Includes a number of effects (both versions) PROS Built-in rechargeable battery Extremely compact for carrying multiples A lot more useful than you’d think CONS USB port is microUSB and not Type C Not very powerful for larger sets No remote control Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

SmallRig Screw and Allen Key Storage Plate Kit There are some things in this life that every photographer and filmmaker must have. These things don’t make them better photographers or filmmakers, though. Instead, they make the lives of photographers and filmmakers easier. The SmallRig Screw and Allen Key Storage Plate Kit (what a mouthful!) is one such item. It’s essentially a metal tray containing every single one of the screws and the tools needed to tighten or loosen them, that you might encounter as a photographer or filmmaker. Tripods, gimbals, sliders, cages, whatever it is, this plate has it covered. They’ll never have to worry about losing a screw again! Main Features Includes 1/4-20″ and 3/8-16″ screws

M2.5, M3, M4, M5 screws

Four Allen keys Comes with 20 screws

Lots of storage provided

Full metal construction PROS Cheese-style storage plate

Covers all common threads

Includes valuable tools CONS The metal plate’s a bit heavy

It could use the space more efficiently Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

SmallRig Memory Card Cases If there’s one thing you can be sure of with photographers and filmmakers, it’s that they lose memory cards. It’s just a fact of life. We think we know where they all are and then one day we’re out with our camera and we forgot to put a card in the camera. Memory card cases keep them safe and let us store backup cards securely in our pockets and camera bags. The SmallRig Memory Card Case is a particularly compact case and comes in a variety of card configuration options. You’ll never have to worry about forgetting a card again! Main Features Small and compact

Pull-out design for easy access

Labelled with card type on each slot Durable aluminium exterior

ABS & polycarbonate interior

Separate slots for each card PROS Durable build quality

Great value for money

Sim card version available CONS No single unit for all card types

Might not be enough storage

A hair too big for some wallets Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

5-in-1 Reflector The 5-in-1 reflector is a staple of the photography community. Almost every photographer, except perhaps street or landscape photographers, ultimately ends up getting one. A particular favourite of portrait photographers, they help you to light your subject with ease. They typically offer white, gold and silver reflective sides, as well as a black, negative fill reflector for taking light away. Inside this multi-colour pouch is a diffuser, through which you can pass hard light to turn it into soft light. Main Features 5-in-1: Gold/Silver/White/Black/Diffuse

Handles will often make life easier

You can also get a stand for use in the studio Cheap. Many photographers have several.

Use with natural light or flash

An extremely versatile tool PROS They pack up very small

They let you shoot against the sun

Available in a wide range of shapes and sizes CONS They are usually quite delicate

They can’t create light that isn’t there

You need a dedicated holder Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

If you’ve been thinking that you might want to treat that special photographer in your life recently, then here’s your excuse. Buying gifts for photographers can be tough. If you don’t know what they’re into, what they already have or what they need, what do you get? Well, this list is a starting point.

Hey, maybe use this year’s World Photography Day as an opportunity to treat yourself and take up photography yourself. If you do, perhaps one of your friends will buy you something from this list!

And if you’re already a photographer and buying for yourself, hopefully, this list suggests a couple of things you don’t have yet!

You can find out more about World Photography Day on the WPD website.