Charming photo of kids escaping the heat wins URBAN Photo Awards 2023

Street and urban photography fans, we have quite a treat today. The URBAN Photo Awards 2023 winners have been announced, capturing the versatility, beauty, and sometimes melancholy of urban life.

Overall URBAN Photo Awards winner

Russian photographer Natalya Saprunova takes the spotlight as the overall winner with her evocative image, Going to save themselves from the abnormal heat. Jury president Alec Soth praised Natalya’s shot, stating it “is the perfect example of how looking for technical perfection becomes and hinderance when it comes to judging art.”

© Natalya Saprunova/URBAN Photo Awards 2023

Category winners

The big reveal occurred on October 28, during the tenth edition of the International Urban Photography Festival, Trieste Photo Days 2023. The event was held at the esteemed Auditorium of the Museo Revoltella.

In the Projects & Portfolios category, American photographer Andrew Borowiec stole the show with The Post-industrial Rust Belt. This heart-wrenching portrayal of the decline of America’s industrial heartland since the 1980s drew commendation from judge Jérôme Sessini, who lauded Andrew’s technical and journalistic prowess.

© Andrew Borowiec/URBAN Photo Awards 2023 © Andrew Borowiec/URBAN Photo Awards 2023 © Andrew Borowiec/URBAN Photo Awards 2023 © Andrew Borowiec/URBAN Photo Awards 2023

Kadir van Lohuizen, a juror for the URBAN Book Award section, honored CAFUNÉ by Spanish photographer Rafael Fabrés. Meanwhile, the debut URBAN Press Award was clinched by Polish author Krzysztof Bednarski for his captivating Parisian Night Stories.

© Krzysztof Bednarski/URBAN Photo Awards 2023 © Krzysztof Bednarski/URBAN Photo Awards 2023

Adding another feather to URBAN’s cap this year was introducing the Icons of Architecture Special Prize. German photographer Martin Wacker emerged as the winner with his architectural masterpiece Bierpinsel.

© Martin Wacker/URBAN Photo Awards 2023

This year also marked the advent of the URBAN Photo Arena, dedicated to uplifting young photographers under 35. French photographer Romain Miot was crowned the winner of this inaugural edition with his compelling image Becoming an Adult.

© Romain Miot/URBAN Photo Awards 2023

Also noteworthy are the talented photographers chosen for the prize exhibitions at the Civic Sartorio Museum and the Poreč Museum in Croatia. Among them are names like Alain Schroeder, Andrea Bettancini, and Francesco Aglieri Rinella. Enjoy their photos below, and make sure to visit the URBAN Photo Awards website for the full gallery and more information.

© Alain Schroeder – Lelo/URBAN Photo Awards 2023 © Alain Schroeder – Lelo/URBAN Photo Awards 2023 © Alain Schroeder – Lelo/URBAN Photo Awards 2023

© Andrea Bettancini – The failure of reason/URBAN Photo Awards 2023 © Andrea Bettancini – The failure of reason/URBAN Photo Awards 2023 © Andrea Bettancini – The failure of reason/URBAN Photo Awards 2023