Hollyland Mars M1 Enhanced is an advanced 150 meter, wireless monitor

Hollyland announced the Mars M1 Enhanced, their latest 4k wireless video transceiver monitor. It can receive up to 4k footage from 150 meters away, and it will be available soon for 499$. It’s nice to see the progress Hollyland has made since releasing the Mars 300, and this monitor puts them more in competition with monitors like the Atomos Ninja Ultra and the DJI monitor.

The Hollyland Mars M1 Enhanced is their replacement for the original Mars M1. It has a 5.5” monitor and is compatible with Mars 4k, 300 Pro, and 400 Pro components. You can also monitor it via the HollyView app which is available for iOS and Android devices.

New trigger recording and video playback feature

The big difference between the M1 and the M1 enhanced appears to have some record/playback abilities.

Hollynads notes that: “The Mars M1 Enhanced is engineered for automatic trigger recording and video playback. Replay your video wherever and whenever you want to ensure that it is captured at its finest quality. The video recording function supports up to two minutes of recording time.”

This means that the monitor records a quick preview of up to 2 minutes of your last shot. And you can watch that right fro the monitor, without the need to delve into the camera itself and sift through files. You can just check the quick record on the monitor and then move on or shoot again. Sadly, the recorded video cannot be exported and will be deleted when the device is turned off or when a new recording is started.

Hollyland Mars M1 Enhanced: The monitor

The monitor is color-calibrated out of the box and features 1,000 nits of brightness with a Rec. 709 color gamut. You can import 3D LUTs, adjust the color temperature, and use the standard tools you’d expect from a 2023 field monitor:

Waveform display

Focus Assist

Exposure Assist

4x zoom

Zebra pattern

Anamorphic de-squeeze

According to Hollyland, The Mars M1 Enhanced can transmit up to 150 meters away while only having 80ms of latency. But, while the M1 Enhanced can receive a 4K/30fps signal input, it will downscale the video resolution to a 1080P signal for output to the monitor screen when used as a wireless transmitter.

Smart channel scan

Hollyland also included a smart channel scan to help determine what channels are pre-occupied and which are good for use. The smart channel scan enables you to find the most interference-free options for a more stable connection experience. The optimum channel is selected automatically upon startup.

You can power the system via NP-F batteries, D-Tap batteries, or a DC plug. For input, it supports SDI, HDMI, and has a passthrough port.

The Hollyland Mars M1 Enhanced is available for pre-order for 499$.