DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Canon releases 3 lenses, including the world’s first constant aperture zoom and an affordable superzoom

by Leave a Comment

Canon releases 3 lenses, including the world's first constant aperture zoom and an affordable superzoom

Canon has introduced three new lenses that promise to enhance the world of still photography and video production. These lenses cater to a wide range of users, from beginners to professionals, and yes, one of them is really, really big!

The three new lenses are the RF-S10-18mm f/4.5-6.3, the ground-breaking constant aperture RF24-105mm f/2.8 L, and the ultimate affordable super zoom, the RF200-800mm f/6.3-9. Put that lens in your pocket, and people will definitely wonder if you’re pleased to see them.

RF-S10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens

Canon releases 3 lenses, including the world's first constant aperture zoom and an affordable superzoom

Canon’s RF-S10-18mm lens ($329.99) is designed for EOS R-series cameras with APS-C sensors. This lens offers an ultra-wide-angle zoom, equivalent to 16-29mm on a full-frame camera.

Key features include image stabilization for steady shots, a compact and lightweight design ideal for travel, and an affordable price of $329.99 for those who are price-conscious or just want to experiment with very wide-angle photography.

Canon releases 3 lenses, including the world's first constant aperture zoom and an affordable superzoom

It’s not super fast with a variable aperture of f/4.5-6.3 so it probably isn’t going to be the first choice for astrophotography. However, judging by Canon’s other lenses in this range, it’s probably still a very good choice if shooting wide open isn’t a concern.

RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens

Canon releases 3 lenses, including the world's first constant aperture zoom and an affordable superzoom

The RF24-105mm lens ($2,999.00) is the world’s first to combine a 24-105mm focal length with a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture. This lens stays the same length while zooming no matter which focal length you’re at. It also has a manual aperture ring for video use. This lens is aimed at higher-end photographers (or anyone willing to drop three grand on a lens) and photojournalists.

Canon releases 3 lenses, including the world's first constant aperture zoom and an affordable superzoom

The lens should appeal to video shooters as well because of the image stabilization and optimized optics for video production. Additionally, Canon will offer a Power Zoom Adapter for smoother zooming during video shooting, catering to solo camera operators. Firmware updates for the EOS C70 and EOS R5 C cameras in early December will add support for the RF24-105mm lens.

RF200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens

Canon releases 3 lenses, including the world's first constant aperture zoom and an affordable superzoom

Possibly the most interesting lens of the three is the RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM Lens ($1,899.00). Nature, wildlife, and outdoor sports photographers will find this lens very useful for capturing distant action.

This super-telephoto zoom lens boasts a focal length of up to 800mm, up to 5.5 stops of image stabilization, compatibility with optional tele extenders, a weather-resistant design, and a rotating tripod mount.

Canon releases 3 lenses, including the world's first constant aperture zoom and an affordable superzoom

Canon says that the lens is light enough to carry around with a weight of just 4.5lb (2 kg). That’s impressive for such a long zoom, however, I’m not sure I’d consider that particularly light!

Sure, it’s not super fast with a variable aperture of f/6.3-9, but when shooting at these extreme focal lengths, you probably want more than just an eyelash in focus, anyway.

Technical specs

Canon RF-S 10-18mm F/4.5-6.3 IS STMCanon RF 24-105mm F/2.8L IS USM ZCanon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens
Focal Length 10-18mm24-105mm200-800mm
TypeZoomZoomZoom
Maximum Aperture f/4.5-6.3f/2.8f/6.3-9
Minimum Aperturef/32f/22f/54
Lens MountCanon RFCanon RFCanon RF
Format CompatibilityAPS-CFull-FrameFull-Frame
Angle of View107° 30′ to 74° 20′84° to 23° 20′12° to 3° 5′
Maximum Magnification0.23x0.08 to 0.29x0.25 to 0.2x
Minimum Focus Distance5.5″ / 14 cm17.7″ / 45 cm2.6′ / 80 cm
Optical Design12 Elements in 10 Groups23 Elements in 18 Groups17 Elements in 11 Groups
Diaphragm Blades7119
Focus TypeAutofocusAutofocusAutofocus
Image StabilizationYesYesYes
Filter Size49 mm (Front)82 mm (Front)95 mm (Front)
Dimensions (ø x L)2.7 x 1.8″ / 69 x 44.9 mm3.5 x 7.8″ / 88.5 x 199 mm4 x 12.4″ / 102.3 x 314.1 mm
Weight5.3 oz / 150 g2.9 lb / 1.3 kg4.5 lb / 2 kg

Price and availability

The RF-S10-18mm lens, the RF24-105mm lens, and the RF200-800mm lens are expected to be available in December. Their estimated retail prices are $329.99, $2,999.00, and $1,899.00, respectively.

Canon will also offer two versions of the Power Zoom Adapter for the RF24-105mm lens in Spring 2024, with estimated retail prices of $999.99 and $1,299.00 for the version with the 20-pin port.

Related posts:

Zoom’s New H5: One of the Best Affordable DSLR Microphones Yet Canon file another 28-560mm f/2.8-5.6 superzoom patent Mesmerizing video shows how incredibly far Canon’s SX50 superzoom can see at 200x Laowa announces new “affordable” full-frame 12-24mm f/5.6 manual focus zoom lens for RF, E, Z and M mounts
Alex Baker: from diyphotography.net

About Alex Baker

Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts