Rapstar makes photographer jog with him in the street for a photo

How far would you go to get the shot? One paparazzi photographer who works for TMZ certainly went the extra mile to capture footage of rap star and partner of Rihanna A$AP Rocky in LA this week.

The rapper was out for his morning jog when the photographer, Melanie Miller, tried to apprehend him with questions about his family life and new album. Instead of stopping, however, the star invited her to run along with him without breaking pace.

Miller managed to capture the entire exchange on video, which she later posted. It’s actually all rather sweet as she chases him around the neighbourhood, clearly out of shape, yelling out questions to him.

The photographer even ditches her flip-flop footwear halfway through in order to keep up with Rocky. We get to see her running barefoot through the streets.

Throughout the chase, Rocky remains tight-lipped, even sharing a chuckle when asked about Rihanna’s desire for more children. Melanie, out of breath, eventually is forced to give up. She even asks him, “who is your trainer? I need to train with him!”

Melanie later finds the rapper after his run, and Rocky surprises her with an invitation to lunch, saying, “You’re a trooper. God bless you. Lunch on me, alright? ‘Cause I heard you threw it up, so lunch is on me. I got you, girl.”

No good deed is left unrewarded, as they say. The paparazzi generally get a bad rap for being an unnecessary nuisance. However, they often form an almost symbiotic relationship with the stars they follow, providing much-needed publicity.

It seems like this exchange was very good-natured and didn’t seem to bother Rocky too much. Melanie also got her story in the end. Though not without extra effort!

