Skylum’s Luminar Neo unveils GenSwap for creative AI image editing

Earlier this fall, Skylum introduced the new AI-powered tools within Luminar Neo. After GenErase, now’s the time to welcome GenSwap to its family of tools. As the name suggests, it lets you swap objects in your shot for something prettier or more enjoyable, blurring the line between AI and photography further.

Luminar Neo’s latest tools include GenErase, GenSwap, and GenExpand. As I mentioned, GenSwap is the one they’re introducing today. It allows you to change the image composition by replacing or swapping objects. Or, you can write a prompt and seamlessly add new AI-generated details.

GenSwap also allows you to enhance images by adding various elements. These can include trees, animals, flowers – whatever your mind can imagine. For example, change a dull, naked tree for a blossoming one, add a bird to the sky, or drop a stone in the desert to complete the photo.

Luminar Neo aims to save you time on tedious tasks so that you can focus on your creativity and passion, hence these new tools. There’s one more coming in December, so stay tuned. You can learn more and download Luminar Neo on Skylum’s website, as well as the Microsoft Store and the Apple macOS App Store. Learn more about pricing and subscription plans here.

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

