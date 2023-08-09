Luminar Neo’s latest features blur the limit between photography and AI

Skylum is launching a major update to its signature editing software, Luminar Neo. As we’re already used to, it packs a bunch of generative AI technologies, and this time we’re seeing quite a lot of new features. So, let’s jump right in and see what’s new!

What’s new in Luminar Neo?

As usual, all of these tools are aimed at making your editing faster and more efficient. All of them are AI-based, and I think some of them even leave the realm of photography to become AI art. Here’s what they are and what they do for you:

GenErase : this tool seamlessly erases and replaces unwanted distractions in photos, like trash, graffiti, or street signs, preserving the composition’s aesthetics.

: this tool seamlessly erases and replaces unwanted distractions in photos, like trash, graffiti, or street signs, preserving the composition’s aesthetics. SceneExpand : a creative tool for breaking traditional aspect ratios, allowing you to expand the boundaries of your photos. If it sounds familiar – yes, you’ve seen something similar with DALL-E.

: a creative tool for breaking traditional aspect ratios, allowing you to expand the boundaries of your photos. If it sounds familiar – yes, you’ve seen something similar with DALL-E. SceneSwap : this tool lets you replace elements, such as overcast skies, with AI-generated visuals. Skylum promises that blend naturally with the original photo… but I wonder whether we can call this photography, or even composite photography, anymore.

: this tool lets you replace elements, such as overcast skies, with AI-generated visuals. Skylum promises that blend naturally with the original photo… but I wonder whether we can call this photography, or even composite photography, anymore. Water Enhancer : if you want to elevate aquatic scenes and enhance the water features in landscapes, this is the tool you want to use.

: if you want to elevate aquatic scenes and enhance the water features in landscapes, this is the tool you want to use. Studio Light : this one is something for portrait photographers: it uses AI to mimic studio lighting effects without the need for specialized equipment.

: this one is something for portrait photographers: it uses AI to mimic studio lighting effects without the need for specialized equipment. Neon & Glow: this tool is made for overcoming lighting challenges and integrating neon effects into your photos.

GenErase ©Shyntartanya GenErase ©Shyntartanya GenErase © Rolv Erik Scene Expand ©YuliyaKirayonak SceneSwap ©ivankyryk SceneSwap ©loriklaszlo Water Enhancer ©Dmitry Molchanov Water Enhancer ©Wirestock Creators Water Enhancer ©aaltair Studio Light ©theshots Studio Light ©puhhha Studio Light ©facereader Studio Light ©facereader Studio Light ©mochak Studio Light ©liliyabatyrova Neon & Glow ©Ondrej Prosicky Neon & Glow ©popcorner Neon & Glow ©Look Studio Neon & Glow ©Alexandra P

Alongside these tools, Luminar Neo will unveil a refreshed UI design and navigation to improve usability and user experience. Addressing common challenges with photo management, Skylum says it is committed to making Luminar Neo an intuitive and enjoyable platform for all users. “AI should be viewed as an opportunity in the evolution of photography. It’s there to aid, not replace the human touch in capturing moments,” Ivan Kutanin, CEO of Skylum, commented.

Pricing and availability

The update will be available to monthly and annual Pro, Explore, and Ultimate plan subscribers. Studio Light will be the first feature introduced in the coming month, with the others rolling out throughout the fall.

Lifetime license holders of Luminar Neo can switch to the Pro subscription for a special rate of $49 for the first year or purchase the 2023/24 Creative Journey Pass at an early bird price of $39. This pass covers access to the new technologies until August 16, 2024, excluding Extensions.

Luminar Neo is available for purchase on Skylum’s website, Microsoft Store, and the MacOS App Store.

For a detailed breakdown of pricing and subscription plans, visit Skylum’s official website.