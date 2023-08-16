Google Photos now uses AI to organize your Memories

Ever felt overwhelmed by the messy photo archive on your phone? Google Photos is here with a new features, adding AI magic to your photographic memories. Yeah, of course it’s AI-powered. Google’s New “Memories view” is there to organize your photos through the lens of artificial intelligence.

Memories view is a scrapbook-like timeline, as Google describes it. It lets you customize and share your most memorable moments with your loved ones. Although it’s AI-enhanced, the company notes that you have full control over your memories in Google Photos. You can save your preferred memories to the Memories view or create new ones. You can also add or remove photos and videos, or hide memories completely.

You can also give your memories a name to make them recognizable. With the new feature, you can also let AI do it for you and let Photos provide you with a set of customized title suggestions. Just look for the “Help me title” button on select memories. Once again, you can change and modify the suggestions as you please.

Google will also soon add the ability to share memories as videos. You’ll be able to send them to your friends and family through messaging or social media apps.

The Memories view is located in the updated navigation menu at the bottom of the Photos app.Google says that it starts rolling out today in the U.S. and users from other countries will get it in the coming months.

