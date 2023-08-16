DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Google Photos now uses AI to organize your Memories

by Add Comment

Ever felt overwhelmed by the messy photo archive on your phone? Google Photos is here with a new features, adding AI magic to your photographic memories. Yeah, of course it’s AI-powered. Google’s New “Memories view” is there to organize your photos through the lens of artificial intelligence.

Memories view is a scrapbook-like timeline, as Google describes it. It lets you customize and share your most memorable moments with your loved ones. Although it’s AI-enhanced, the company notes that you have full control over your memories in Google Photos. You can save your preferred memories to the Memories view or create new ones. You can also add or remove photos and videos, or hide memories completely.

You can also give your memories a name to make them recognizable. With the new feature, you can also let AI do it for you and let Photos provide you with a set of customized title suggestions. Just look for the “Help me title” button on select memories. Once again, you can change and modify the suggestions as you please.

Google will also soon add the ability to share memories as videos. You’ll be able to send them to your friends and family through messaging or social media apps.

The Memories view is located in the updated navigation menu at the bottom of the Photos app.Google says that it starts rolling out today in the U.S. and users from other countries will get it in the coming months.

[via Engadget]

Related posts:

Facebook soon brings 3D photos and VR memories to the News Feed Default ThumbnailHow To Organize A Mass Photoshoot (In Under 2 Weeks) MDX Lid Organizer helps you organize gear and fit more of it in your Pelican case DIY: How to organize your messy cords and cables using only zip ties
Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts