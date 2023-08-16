Lexar launches new Silver Series CFexpress B and UHS-II SD cards

Lexar has announced its newest Silver Series memory card offerings. The company’s Silver Series cards offer speeds that many photo and video professionals require without the higher price tags of the company’s Gold Series offerings.

The first of the new cards is the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Silver in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities. The other is the Lexar Professional Silver Pro SDXC UHS-II SD card, available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Silver

The new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Silver cards are designed for use with the latest cameras and creative tools. It offers read speeds of up to 1,750MB/sec and write speeds of up to 1,300MB/sec, which is plenty enough for the needs of most, including some 8K video.

It’s available in three different capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, depending on your needs. And as with many CFexpress Type B cards, it’s also backwards compatible with cameras that contain XQD slots, such as the Nikon D850 – assuming its firmware is up to date, too.

These cards are VPG400 specification, which means they are guaranteed to always write at a minimum of 400MB/sec. This is a minimum, and they will go higher at times, but this equates to a bitrate limit of around 3,200Mbps if you’re shooting video to them.

CFexpress Type B Silver Specs

Format CFexpress Type B Speed class VPG400 Max read 1,750MB/sec Max write 1,300MB/sec Min write 400MB/sec Capacity 512GB, 256GB, 128GB

Price and Availability

Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Silver cards are available to buy now in three capacities. The 512GB cards are $169.99, the 256GB cards are $139.99 and the 128GB cards are $99.99.

Lexar Professional Silver Pro SDXC UHS-II SD

The new Lexar Professional Silver Pro SDXC UHS-II SD cards are available in three capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. They offer maximum read speeds of up to 280MB/sec and maximum write speeds of 160MB/sec for the two larger capacity cards, and max write speeds of 120MB/sec for the 128GB card.

They’re V60 UHS-II cards, so you’ll always get a minimum write speed of 60MB/sec. This equates to about 480Mbps. So, if you’re shooting something like a Panasonic GH5, even at 10-Bit 4:2:2, this card is fast enough. Some bitrates will require V90 cards, however, so ensure that this is fast enough for the footage you want to record if your intended use is video.

The new cards are faster than their Silver predecessors, which offered maximum read and write speeds of 250MB/sec and 120MB/sec, respectively. They’re even faster on read speeds than the V60 Gold series cards, which have max read and write speeds of 270MB/sec and 180MB/sec, respectively.

It looks like the Gold series may be reserved for V90 cards going forward, with V60 sitting in Silver’s domain.

Silver Pro SDXC UHS-II SD Specs

Format SD Card Speed class V60 UHS-II Max read 280MB/sec Max write 160MB/sec Min write 60MB/sec Capacity 512GB, 256GB, 128GB

Price and Availability

The Lexar Professional Silver Pro SDXC UHS-II SD cards are available to buy now in three capacities. The 512GB cards are $179.99, the 256GB cards are $97.99, and the 128GB cards cost $49.99.