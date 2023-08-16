This is what virtual reality was made for: immersive kitten videos

What is the internet for if it’s not for making cat videos? Well, this one could be the most expensive cat video ever if you take into account how much the camera and lens cost to shoot it. Of course, it’s not just any old cat video, this one is a virtual reality (VR) 180-degree immersive, meditative experience.

Canon’s latest masterpiece is a collaboration between Canon, renowned feline photographer Andrew Marttila, and accomplished VR content creators Hugh Hou and Keely Turner.

The video shows several rescue kittens playing and jumping around a pastel playroom. Accompanied by a soothing meditative voiceover, the video reminds us to take time to take time in our lives for joy and playfulness.

Because the video is shot in VR, you can use your mouse to move the view around the screen or simply move your phone if viewing on the mobile platform. For the best experience, however, you can watch via a headset from Canon’s Meta Quest channel.

There’s an interesting behind-the-scenes video here if you want to see how it was shot:

The video showcases Canon’s impressive VR technology capabilities. Shot on the Canon EOS R5C camera body and 5.2mm dual fisheye lens, it is now relatively straightforward to create fully immersive VR 180 videos.

Canon has now released the camera body and lens together as a VR content creator kit for $5499.