Pergear launches new “Prime” CFexpress Type B cards up to 4TB

While the rest of the world is starting to announce new CFexpress 4.0 cards, Pergear’s staying where they are. CFexpress 4.0 far exceeds the needs of any camera available today, so it’s not an unusual decision.

Pergear’s new “Prime” series CFexpress Type B cards are the latest addition to the company’s lineup. Available in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities, the cards offer up to 1.78GB/sec read and 1.5GB/sec sustained write speeds.

Each of the four new cards offers slightly different maximum read and write speeds. All of them are pretty close to each other in read speed, between 1,750MB/sec and 1,780MB/sec. The write speeds, however, offer quite a wide range. Here’s the full table.

Capacity 512GB 1TB 2TB 4TB Sustained Min Read 1,780MB/sec 1,770MB/sec 1,750MB/sec 1,750MB/sec Sustained Min Write 1,000MB/sec 1,500MB/sec 1,300MB/sec 1,370MB/sec

Pergear says that these are minimum sustained read and write speeds. So, these are the guaranteed slowest speeds. You may get faster, but I wouldn’t rely on it. Of course, read speed only matters for pulling files off the card onto the computer. And write speed only matters as long as it’s higher than your camera needs.

Good all the way up to 8K 60fps RAW

And on that note, Pergear says these cards should handle resolutions and frame rates all the way up to 8K 60fps NRAW on the Nikon Z9. Naturally, they also work with cameras from Canon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, RED, DJI and others who utilise CFexpress Type B card slots. So, pretty much everybody except Sony.

Of course, shooting 8K 60fps NRAW on the Z9 only gets you about 11 minutes on that 512GB card. You do get up to an hour and a half on the 4TB card, though. You’ll also get about 2 hours of 4K 60fps ProRes RAW on that 4TB card.

With the plethora of CFexpress cards out there now, the prices on these aren’t as low as we’d usually expect from Pergear. There are a number of cards from other brands offering similar prices and performance. Almost none of them offer capacities up to 4TB, though. So, I think Pergear’s relying on picking up some higher-end customers with these.

Price and Availability

The Pergear Prime CFexpress cards are available to buy now. The 512GB is $199, the 1TB is $399, the 2TB is $599, and the 4TB is $979. At the moment, there are 20% instant discounts available on Amazon. Whether these are just for Black Friday/Cyber Monday or they’ll stick around for a while, I’m not sure.