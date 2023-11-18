Black Friday 2023: The best deals tracker for photographers and filmmakers

Black Friday is back with us once again – and the ensuing Cyber Monday. As always, there are plenty of great deals to be had for photographers and filmmakers who want to save some money. Or to perhaps find the perfect holiday gift for the camera geek in our lives!

As usual, we’ve been hunting around the web to find some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023. Be sure to bookmark and keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this as new deals pop up!

Cameras

Lenses

Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye – $200 discount $1,999 $1,799 (B&H)

$1,799 (B&H) Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art for Sony E – $190 discount $1399 $1,209 (Amazon)

$1,209 (Amazon) Sigma 16-28 mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary for Sony E – $60 discount $899 $839 (Amazon)

$839 (Amazon) Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art for Sony E – $50 discount $1099 $1,049 (Amazon)

$1,049 (Amazon) Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary for Sony E – $180 discount $899 $719 (Amazon)

$719 (Amazon) Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art for Sony E – $250 discount $1199 $949 (Amazon)

$949 (Amazon) Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary for Sony E – $129.05 discount $949 $819.95 (Amazon)

$819.95 (Amazon) Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art for Sony E – $100 discount $799 $699 (Amazon)

$699 (Amazon) Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary for Canon EF – $339.01 discount $1089 $749.99 (Amazon)

Lighting & Lighting Accessories

Godox ES30 LED Key Light – $20 discount $119 $99 (Amazon)

$99 (Amazon) Godox ES45 LED Key Light – $20 discount $139 $119 (Amazon)

$119 (Amazon) Godox M1 RGB Camera Light – $30 discount $129 $99 (Amazon)

$99 (Amazon) Godox SL60W – $30 discount $139 $109 (Amazon)

$109 (Amazon) Godox SL60IIBi – $30 discount $169 $139 (Amazon)

$139 (Amazon) Godox SL60IID – $20 discount $139 $119 (Amazon)

$119 (Amazon) Godox SL100Bi – $60 discount $229 $169 (Amazon)

$169 (Amazon) Godox SL100D – $30 discount $179 $149 (Amazon)

$149 (Amazon) Godox TL30 Tube Light – $20 discount $89 $69 (Amazon)

Gimbals, Tripods and Sliders

Drones & Drone Accessories

DJI Avata Explorer Combo – $389 discount $1278 $889 (Amazon)

$889 (Amazon) DJI Mini 2 SE – $40 discount $339 $299 (Amazon)

$299 (Amazon) DJI Goggles 2 Motion Combo – $160 discount $799 $639 (Amazon)

Accessories

Godox EM68 RGB USB Condenser Microphone – $10 discount $65 $55 (Amazon)

$55 (Amazon) Godox Geniusmic UC Smartphone Microphone – $5.90 discount $39.90 $34 (Amazon)

$34 (Amazon) Godox GM55 5.5″ IPS Field Monitor – $20 discount $199 $179 (Amazon)

$179 (Amazon) Godox MoveLink II M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone System – $30 discount $199 $169 (Amazon)

$169 (Amazon) Godox MoveLink Mini UC Kit – $10 discount $119 $109 (Amazon)

$109 (Amazon) Godox MoveLink Mini LT Kit – $10 discount $129 $119 (Amazon)

$119 (Amazon) Godox UMic82 Multi-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone – $10 discount $109 $99 (Amazon)

$99 (Amazon) Godox UMic12 Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone – $50 discount $139 $89 (Amazon)

$89 (Amazon) Godox Virso M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone – $24 discount $249 $225 (Amazon)

$225 (Amazon) Godox Virso S M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone for Sony – $60 discount $299 $239 (Amazon)

$239 (Amazon) Insta360 Sphere – $78.00 discount $429.99 $351.99 (B&H)

$351.99 (B&H) TourBox NEO – $33.80 discount $169 $135.20 (Amazon)

$135.20 (Amazon) TourBox Elite – $53.60 discount $268 $214.40 (Amazon)

Storage

Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD – Up to 800MB/s – $5 discount $54.99 $49.99 (Amazon)

$49.99 (Amazon) Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD – Up to 800MB/s – $120 discount $199.99 $79.99 (Amazon)

$79.99 (Amazon) Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD – Up to 800MB/s – $32.39 discount $182.38 $149.99 (Amazon)

$149.99 (Amazon) Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – $12 discount $59.99 $47.99 (Amazon)

$47.99 (Amazon) Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – $20 discount $99.99 $79.99 (Amazon)

$79.99 (Amazon) Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – $40 discount $199.99 $159.99 (Amazon)

$159.99 (Amazon) Crucial X10 Pro 1TB Portable SSD – Up to 2100MB/ – $32.91 discount $124.9 $91.99 (Amazon)

$91.99 (Amazon) Crucial X10 Pro 2TB Portable SSD – Up to 2100MB/s – $47.83 discount $177.82 $129.99 (Amazon)

$129.99 (Amazon) PNY 256GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $8 discount $24.99 $16.99 (Amazon)

$16.99 (Amazon) PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $17 discount $49.99 $32.99 (Amazon)

$32.99 (Amazon) PNY 1TB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $15 discount $124.99 $109.99 (Amazon)

$109.99 (Amazon) PNY 128GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $3.09 discount $11.99 $8.90 (Amazon)

$8.90 (Amazon) PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $4.70 discount $19.99 $15.29 (Amazon)

$15.29 (Amazon) SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I – $13.50 discount $33.49 $19.99 (Amazon)

$19.99 (Amazon) SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I – $32.50 discount $62.49 $29.99 (Amazon)

$29.99 (Amazon) SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I – $7 discount $74.99 $67.99 (Amazon)

$67.99 (Amazon) SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I – $20 discount $169.99 $149.99 (Amazon)

$149.99 (Amazon) WD 14TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive – $182.81 discount $379.99 $197.18 (Amazon)

$197.18 (Amazon) WD 18TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive – $300 discount $529.99 $229.99 (Amazon)

$229.99 (Amazon) WD 22TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive – $140.94 discount $549.99 $409.05 (Amazon)

Software