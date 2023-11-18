DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Black Friday 2023: The best deals tracker for photographers and filmmakers

by Leave a Comment

Black Friday Deals for photographers and filmmakers 2023

Black Friday is back with us once again – and the ensuing Cyber Monday. As always, there are plenty of great deals to be had for photographers and filmmakers who want to save some money. Or to perhaps find the perfect holiday gift for the camera geek in our lives!

As usual, we’ve been hunting around the web to find some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023. Be sure to bookmark and keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this as new deals pop up!

Cameras

  • Canon EOS R3 – $1,000 discount $5,999 $4,999 (B&H)
  • Canon EOS R5 – $500 discount $3,899 $3,399 (B&H)
  • Canon EOS R5c – $500 discount $4,299 $3,799 (B&H)
  • Canon EOS R6 Mark II – $200 discount $2,499 $2,299 (B&H)
  • DJI Osmo Action 3 Creator Combo – $60 discount $379 $319 (Amazon)
  • GoPro HERO12 Black – $50.99 discount $399.99 $349 (Amazon)
  • Insta360 GO 3 Standalone (32GB) – $19.00 discount $379.99 $360.99 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 GO 3 Standalone (64GB) – $20.00 discount $399.99 $379.99 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 GO 3 Standalone (128GB) – $22.00 discount $429.99 $407.99 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 GO 3 Action Kit (64GB) – $24.00 discount $434.98 $410.98 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 GO 3 Action Kit (128GB) – $26.00 discount $464.00 $438.00 (Amazon)
  • Insta360 X3 Standalone – $45.00 discount $449.99 $404.99 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 Link – $45.00 discount $299.99 $254.99 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition – $80.00 discount $799.99 $719.99 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition – $138.00 discount $549.99 $411.99 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 ONE RS 4K Edition – $60.00 discount $299.99 $239.99 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 ONE X2 – $130.00 discount $429.99 $299.99 (Amazon / B&H)
  • Insta360 Pro 2 – $500.00 discount $4,999.00 $4,499.00 (Amazon / B&H)

Lenses

  • Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye – $200 discount $1,999 $1,799 (B&H)
  • Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art for Sony E – $190 discount $1399 $1,209 (Amazon)
  • Sigma 16-28 mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary for Sony E – $60 discount $899 $839 (Amazon)
  • Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art for Sony E – $50 discount $1099 $1,049 (Amazon)
  • Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary for Sony E – $180 discount $899 $719 (Amazon)
  • Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art for Sony E – $250 discount $1199 $949 (Amazon)
  • Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary for Sony E – $129.05 discount $949 $819.95 (Amazon)
  • Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art for Sony E – $100 discount $799 $699 (Amazon)
  • Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary for Canon EF – $339.01 discount $1089 $749.99 (Amazon)

Lighting & Lighting Accessories

  • Godox ES30 LED Key Light – $20 discount $119 $99 (Amazon)
  • Godox ES45 LED Key Light – $20 discount $139 $119 (Amazon)
  • Godox M1 RGB Camera Light – $30 discount $129 $99 (Amazon)
  • Godox SL60W – $30 discount $139 $109 (Amazon)
  • Godox SL60IIBi – $30 discount $169 $139 (Amazon)
  • Godox SL60IID – $20 discount $139 $119 (Amazon)
  • Godox SL100Bi – $60 discount $229 $169 (Amazon)
  • Godox SL100D – $30 discount $179 $149 (Amazon)
  • Godox TL30 Tube Light – $20 discount $89 $69 (Amazon)

Gimbals, Tripods and Sliders

Drones & Drone Accessories

  • DJI Avata Explorer Combo – $389 discount $1278 $889 (Amazon)
  • DJI Mini 2 SE – $40 discount $339 $299 (Amazon)
  • DJI Goggles 2 Motion Combo – $160 discount $799 $639 (Amazon)

Accessories

  • Godox EM68 RGB USB Condenser Microphone – $10 discount $65 $55 (Amazon)
  • Godox Geniusmic UC Smartphone Microphone – $5.90 discount $39.90 $34 (Amazon)
  • Godox GM55 5.5″ IPS Field Monitor – $20 discount $199 $179 (Amazon)
  • Godox MoveLink II M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone System – $30 discount $199 $169 (Amazon)
  • Godox MoveLink Mini UC Kit – $10 discount $119 $109 (Amazon)
  • Godox MoveLink Mini LT Kit – $10 discount $129 $119 (Amazon)
  • Godox UMic82 Multi-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone – $10 discount $109 $99 (Amazon)
  • Godox UMic12 Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone – $50 discount $139 $89 (Amazon)
  • Godox Virso M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone – $24 discount $249 $225 (Amazon)
  • Godox Virso S M2 Wireless Lavalier Microphone for Sony – $60 discount $299 $239 (Amazon)
  • Insta360 Sphere – $78.00 discount $429.99 $351.99 (B&H)
  • TourBox NEO – $33.80 discount $169 $135.20 (Amazon)
  • TourBox Elite – $53.60 discount $268 $214.40 (Amazon)

Storage

  • Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD – Up to 800MB/s – $5 discount $54.99 $49.99 (Amazon)
  • Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD – Up to 800MB/s – $120 discount $199.99 $79.99 (Amazon)
  • Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD – Up to 800MB/s – $32.39 discount $182.38 $149.99 (Amazon)
  • Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – $12 discount $59.99 $47.99 (Amazon)
  • Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – $20 discount $99.99 $79.99 (Amazon)
  • Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – $40 discount $199.99 $159.99 (Amazon)
  • Crucial X10 Pro 1TB Portable SSD – Up to 2100MB/ – $32.91 discount $124.9 $91.99 (Amazon)
  • Crucial X10 Pro 2TB Portable SSD – Up to 2100MB/s – $47.83 discount $177.82 $129.99 (Amazon)
  • PNY 256GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $8 discount $24.99 $16.99 (Amazon)
  • PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $17 discount $49.99 $32.99 (Amazon)
  • PNY 1TB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $15 discount $124.99 $109.99 (Amazon)
  • PNY 128GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $3.09 discount $11.99 $8.90 (Amazon)
  • PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC – $4.70 discount $19.99 $15.29 (Amazon)
  • SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I – $13.50 discount $33.49 $19.99 (Amazon)
  • SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I – $32.50 discount $62.49 $29.99 (Amazon)
  • SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I – $7 discount $74.99 $67.99 (Amazon)
  • SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I – $20 discount $169.99 $149.99 (Amazon)
  • WD 14TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive – $182.81 discount $379.99 $197.18 (Amazon)
  • WD 18TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive – $300 discount $529.99 $229.99 (Amazon)
  • WD 22TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive – $140.94 discount $549.99 $409.05 (Amazon)

Software

  • Photoshop Elements 2024 – $40 discount $99.99 $59.99 (Amazon)
  • Luminar Neo 1 Year subscription – €50 discount €99 €49 (Skylum)
  • Luminar Neo 2 Year subscription – €40 discount €119 €79 (Skylum)
  • Luminar Neo Lifetime + Extensions + Creative Journey Pass 23/24 – €300 discount €399 €99 (Skylum)

Related posts:

Deal Tracker: The best Black Friday deals for photographers and filmmakers of 2021 – Bookmark as we constantly update Deal Tracker: The best Black Friday deals for photographers and filmmakers in 2022 – Bookmark as we constantly update Photographers and filmmakers, don’t miss these Black Friday 2019 deals (bookmark as we constantly update) Don’t miss these Black Friday 2020 deals for photographers and filmmakers (bookmark as we constantly update)
John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts