Best external SSD for videographers and editors in 2024

The Samsung T9 emerges as a stellar choice for videographers looking for a blend of performance, design, and reliability in an external SSD. Boasting writing speeds of 2 GB/s, it nearly doubles the sustained throughput over its predecessor. This makes file transfers twice as fast — a crucial aspect of working with high-resolution video files.

However, it’s important to note that the Samsung T9 isn’t the fastest option available within its 20Gbps class. Moreover, its surface texture, although stylish, tends to attract dust and lint, which could necessitate frequent cleaning. Considering its performance and premium build, these drawbacks are relatively minor, yet they’re worth considering before making your purchase decision.

Main Features

SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps performance

Textured, sculpted design for a superior grip Comes with both Type-A to Type-C and Type-C to Type-C cables

Five-year warranty for added peace of mind