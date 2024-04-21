Best external SSD for videographers and editors in 2024
Apr 21, 2024
Share:
Best external SSD for videographers and editors in 2024
If you’re a videographer in the market for an external SSD, you know this isn’t just about boosting storage space; it’s about improving your workflow. Speed, durability, and connectivity become the new best friends of your project files. When you pick an external SSD, it’s vital to consider how quickly it can move your massive files, how well it stands up to the rigors of travel, and how easily it connects to your existing devices. So, let’s dive into the specifics that will help you make a well-informed decision for your high-speed storage companion.
Best overall external SSD for videographers: Samsung T9
The Samsung T9 emerges as a stellar choice for videographers looking for a blend of performance, design, and reliability in an external SSD. Boasting writing speeds of 2 GB/s, it nearly doubles the sustained throughput over its predecessor. This makes file transfers twice as fast — a crucial aspect of working with high-resolution video files.
However, it’s important to note that the Samsung T9 isn’t the fastest option available within its 20Gbps class. Moreover, its surface texture, although stylish, tends to attract dust and lint, which could necessitate frequent cleaning. Considering its performance and premium build, these drawbacks are relatively minor, yet they’re worth considering before making your purchase decision.
Main Features
- SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps performance
- Textured, sculpted design for a superior grip
- Comes with both Type-A to Type-C and Type-C to Type-C cables
- Five-year warranty for added peace of mind
PROS
- Good performance with nearly double the sustained throughput over previous models
- Luxurious design that also provides practical grip
- Long warranty period assures reliability and durability
CONS
- Pricier compared to some alternatives in the market
- The textured surface attracts dust and lint, requiring frequent cleaning
- Not the fastest among the 20Gbps drives tested
Best small and durable external SSD: Crucial X9 Pro
The Crucial X9 Pro emerges as a compelling choice for videographers and other creative professionals who require a portable SSD that marries durability with convenience. Notably, Its ability to withstand drops of up to 6.5 feet, alongside IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, ensures this SSD can survive the rigors of field work. The drive’s form factor is also a significant advantage; its minimal size and weight make it an unobtrusive addition to a camera bag or even a keychain for those always on the move. However, it’s important to note that while it offers robust performance, it might not match the top speeds of its sibling, the X10 Pro, due to different interface capabilities.
Additionally, the presence of Micron TLC NAND paired with an SM 2320 ASIC underlines a reliable internal architecture that promises sustained performance across various capacities. Yet, users with a need for the fastest possible data transfer speeds may find the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface a limitation when compared to options supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2×2.
Main Features
- Read and write speeds up to 1,050MB/s
- Micron TLC NAND with Silicon Motion SM2320 ASIC
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface for compatibility
- IP55 rating for water and dust resistance coupled with a rugged build for drop protection
PROS
- Performance suits fast-paced workflows
- Extremely portable due to its small size and light weight
- Durable design with water, dust, and impact resistance
CONS
- Does not utilize the faster USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface
- Performance, while strong, may lag behind the highest-end competitors
- Potential buyers may seek higher speeds at similar price points
Best rugged external SSD: SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable
For videographers who need rugged, high-speed storage that can keep up with their demanding workflows, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable is an excellent option. It’s designed with a focus on speed and durability, delivering up to 2 GB/s file transfer rates thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface. This means less time waiting for files to transfer and more time capturing stunning video footage. Beyond just speed, it boasts hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption for securing your footage, along with a weather-resistant design that guarantees your data is safe even in challenging shooting environments. A generous five-year warranty further solidifies its position as a trusted companion for on-the-go professionals.
However the SanDisk Extreme Pro has a few small annoyances. The lack of a power indicator and relatively short cables might be minor annoyances for desktop setups. It’s also positioned at a premium price point, which might make some buyers pause. But when performance and durability are non-negotiable, these drawbacks are relatively minor compared to the overall value and reliability the drive offers.
Main Features
- USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 for up to 2 GB/s transfer speeds.
- Hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption and password protection.
- Weather-resistant rugged design suitable for fieldwork.
- Five-year warranty for peace of mind.
PROS
- Exceptional speed for efficient file transfers.
- High level of data security with hardware encryption.
- Durable design withstands tough shooting conditions.
CONS
- No power indicator to confirm operation at a glance.
- Short cables can be inconvenient for desktop use.
- High cost may deter some budget-conscious buyers.
Best rugged external SSD: SanDisk Pro-G40
The SanDisk Pro-G40 solidifies its place as a top pick for videographers seeking a blend of robustness and high-speed data transfer. Its dual connectivity options, supporting both Thunderbolt 3/4 and 10Gbps USB, cater to various needs whether it’s maximizing speed or minimizing power consumption. Additionally, an IP68 weather and dust resistance rating ensures that your data remains safe, even in challenging environments. This drive not only promises versatility through its dual-interface but also guarantees durability, making it an exceptional companion for on-the-go professionals who need reliable storage under any circumstances.
One notable drawback, however, is its price point, positioning the Pro-G40 as an investment tailored more towards those requiring Thunderbolt’s superior speed. For users whose work doesn’t demand the cutting-edge performance that Thunderbolt offers, more cost-effective solutions might be worth considering. Nevertheless, if your workflow benefits from the unmatched speed and reliability, the Pro-G40’s premium may well justify its cost, offering peace of mind with its durable design and versatile connectivity.
Main Features
- Versatile connectivity with both Thunderbolt 3/4 and 10Gbps USB.
- IP68 rating for exceptional weather and dust resistance.
- High-speed data transfer, especially notable over Thunderbolt.
- Designed to be rugged and durable for harsh environments.
PROS
- Offers both Thunderbolt and USB connectivity for flexibility.
- Superior performance, particularly with Thunderbolt.
- Rugged design with high resistance to water and dust.
CONS
- Higher price point than other external SSDs without Thunderbolt.
- For Thunderbolt-enabled devices only, otherwise, benefits are limited.
- High cost may deter users
Pinky sized external SSD: Kingston XS2000
For videographers searching for a portable SSD that’s as easy to carry around as a tube of lip balm, the Kingston XS2000 pulls its weight and then some. Don’t let its pinky-sized silhouette fool you; this drive punches above its weight class in the realm of 20Gbps USB performance, making file transfers brisk and efficient. Moreover, its availability in up to 4TB capacities ensures that even the most footage-heavy projects find a home. Affordability is another of its hallmarks, presenting a cost-effective route to substantial external storage without breaking the bank.
However, iits aesthetic could leave something to be desired for those who prioritize looks alongside functionality. But if you can look past that, you’ll find the XS2000’s compactness, capacity options, and price point make it a practical choice for videographers who value portability and Storage space.
Main Features
- Exceptionally compact and easy to carry.
- Up to 2 GB/s USB writing speeds.
- Available in large capacities up to 4TB.
- Comes with a rubberized protective cover for added durability.
PROS
- Remarkably portable for on-the-go use.
- Offers a high capacity for extensive video projects.
- More affordable than many competitors in its performance bracket.
CONS
- Design may not appeal to all users.
- Slower writing speeds could affect efficiency, particularly for write-heavy workflows.
Best budget external SSD: Samsung T7
For videographers on a tight budget who don’t want to compromise on quality, the Samsung T7 offers a golden middle path. This external SSD delivers on performance, with its fast read and write speeds ensuring you won’t be left waiting during transfers. Its compact size means it’s perfect for those constantly on the move, easily fitting into pockets or camera bags. Additionally, Samsung’s reputation for reliability is a comfort for professionals who can’t afford data loss. The T7 strikes a balance between cost and performance, making it an attractive choice for creatives who need speedy storage without a hefty investment.
However, it’s important to remember that the T7, while offering commendable speed, may not hit the absolute top speeds of some higher-priced competitors. For users ultra-sensitive to transfer times, this could be a drawback. Yet, when considering its affordability, the T7 presents a compelling case for videographers looking to extend their storage capabilities without stretching their budgets too thin.
Main Features
- Fast read and write speeds for quick file transfers.
- Compact and portable design for ease of transport.
- High reliability and durability from a trusted brand.
- Reasonably priced, offering great value for money.
PROS
- Offers a balance of performance and affordability.
- Compact size is perfect for on-the-go usage.
- Reliable storage solution from a reputable brand.
CONS
- Doesn’t achieve the peak speeds of more expensive models.
- Some users may prefer a more aesthetically pleasing design.
- Lack of additional accessories such as a carry pouch.
The One with RGB lights: ADATA SE900G
If you’re looking for a portable SSD that combines high-speed performance with a dash of flair, the ADATA SE900G is an appealing option. Its support for USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface enables brisk transfer rates of up to 2GB/s for both reading and writing, ensuring that large video files move quickly and efficiently. Moreover, its broad compatibility across operating systems like Android, macOS, and Windows, makes it a versatile tool for storing and sharing media files. The RGB lighting adds a touch of personality and style, particularly appealing to those who appreciate aesthetically pleasing tech gear. With capacities reaching up to 4TB, videographers have ample space for extensive video archives, all housed in a sleek, portable package.
However, the absence of customizable RGB controls might deter users looking for more personalized lighting effects to match their setup or mood. It strikes a notable balance between high-speed data transfer capabilities and eye-catching design, but potential buyers should note this limitation. The ADATA SE900G, with its solid performance, capacity options, and unique looks, makes for a worthy investment, particularly for content creators who value both functionality and style in their tech arsenal.
Main Features
- USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C interface for up to 2GB/s read and write speeds.
- RGB lighting panel for aesthetic appeal.
- Broad OS compatibility, supporting Android, macOS, and Windows.
- Available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.
PROS
- High-speed performance suitable for transferring large video files.
- Unique RGB lighting adds style to your tech collection.
- Versatile compatibility with major operating systems.
CONS
- No control over the RGB lighting effects.
- May not outperform all competitors in speed tests.
- The glossy surface is prone to fingerprints, affecting aesthetics.
DIY option for external SSD: ASUS TUF Gaming A1 M.2 SSD Enclosure
The ASUS TUF Gaming A1 M.2 SSD is a great option if you already have a spare SSD. With an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, plus shock resistance that conforms to the MIL-STD-810H standard, this enclosure is built tough to protect your valuable data in almost any environment. Its compatibility with both NVMe and SATA M.2 SSDs, in various sizes, ensures you can customize your storage solution to meet your specific needs. Plus, the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface provides high-speed data transfers up to 10 Gbps, making file transfers quick and efficient.
However, the enclosure’s limitation of supporting SSDs up to only 2TB may be a drawback for some, potentially limiting future storage expansion. This constraint might encourage users to consider other options if they anticipate needing more extensive storage solutions in the future. Nevertheless, the ASUS TUF Gaming A1 M.2 SSD Enclosure’s blend of ruggedness, performance, and ease of use, courtesy of its tool-less Q-Latch feature, presents a compelling case for videographers seeking a reliable and high-performing external storage enclosure.
Main Features
- IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H shock resistance
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface for up to 10 Gbps transfer rates
- Compatible with NVMe and SATA M.2 SSDs in sizes 2280, 2260, or 2242
- ASUS Q-Latch for tool-less SSD installation
PROS
- Robust build quality ensuring durability
- High-speed data transfer capability
- Tool-less SSD installation for convenience
CONS
- Limited to supporting SSDs up to 2TB
- Price might be higher compared to other SSD enclosures
- No way to control the RGB lighting effects
Conclusion
In conclusion, whether you’re shooting breathtaking landscapes, dynamic sports action, or cinematic masterpieces, selecting the right external SSD can significantly streamline your workflow. From the budget-friendly Samsung T7’s to the rugged SanDisk Pro-G40, there’s an option to suit every videographer’s needs.
Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.
Join the Discussion
DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.