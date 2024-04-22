ProGrade is releasing faster and larger memory cards

Cameras only keep getting more and more impressive recording options. Each one is more demanding than the previous one. To accommodate this, memory cards need to become larger and faster, and the speed of card readers mustn’t fall behind. For these reasons, ProGrade introduced its new products, including new CFExpress 4.0 cards and USB 4.0 readers.

The new ProGrade products

ProGrade has a new line dubbed Iridium, with CFExpress type A and Type B options. The cards utilize the latest CFExpress 4.0 standard, which makes them fit even to the most demanding cameras on the market, such as the Sony Burano or Venice. Of course, they will work well on more consumer-friendly cameras, like the FX3 we have in our office.

The Iridium Type A is available in capacities of 480GB and 960GB and is capable of write speeds of up to 1700 MB/s and read speeds of up to 1800 MB/s. With its VPG-200 standard, the card is ensured to never drop below 200 MB/s.

The Iridium Type B is faster and larger. It is available in capacities up to 1.6TB and is capable of reaching up to a read speed of 3550 MB/s and 1500 MB/s write speed. The card uses the higher VPG-400 standard, which ensures it never drops below 400 MB/s.

To fully utilize the fast new cards, ProGrade has also released a USB 4.0 card reader with up to 40 GB/s transfer speeds. Of course, the reader is available in both CFExpress type A and type B versions.

