Godox broadens its retro flash lineup with the Godox Lux Master

Apr 22, 2024

John Aldred
John Aldred

John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Join Discussion

Share:

Godox broadens its retro flash lineup with the Godox Lux Master

Apr 22, 2024

John Aldred
John Aldred

John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

Godox Lux Master

I guess the retro flash look has become popular because Godox has launched yet another retro flash unit. It’s the Godox Lux Master (buy here), and it mounts to the side of your camera like an old-time press photographer.

Despite having a very retro appearance, the Lux Master contains modern tech, too, including a touchscreen OLED display. It also has TTL and wireless sync support for the Godox 2.4GHz flash system.

YouTube video

Godox Lux Master Retro Camera Flash

The Godox Lux Master joins a whole range of retro flashes from Godox. Others include the Lux Junior (buy here), Lux Senior (buy here), Lux Cadet (buy here) and Lux Elf (buy here). Some are available in a whole bunch of colours, too.

Each flash in the lineup is modelled after a design from a different era and style in photography’s history. The new Lux Master is reminiscent of the side-mounted flashes many press photographers used back in the 1940s.

Godox Lux Master

Retro flash with a modern twist

But the new Godox Lux Master isn’t just a replica of an old flash. It drags it into the 21st century with 2.4GHz wireless control and a touchscreen OLED display. It also supports TTL, High Speed Sync, stroboscopic mode, and front or rear curtain sync.

Unlike other on-camera flashes, this one doesn’t actually mount on your camera. It mounts to the side of your camera using a bracket. This gets the light slightly further away from the lens in two axes for a more flattering angle of light.

It also has a tiltable head from 0-90 degrees, letting you point the light straight up to bounce light off the ceiling. You can’t rotate it behind you, though. Just forward or up. Obviously, that won’t offer the versatility of a more contemporary speedlight, but it will cover a lot of situations.

Godox Lux Master Specs

ModelLux Master
GN（1/1 step）GN25（ISO100, in meters）
Lithium BatteryDC7.2V, 2980mAh, 21.456Wh
Input Parameter5V⎓2A
Flash Power9 steps：1/1-1/256 (0.1 step increments)
CCT6000K±300K
Panel DisplayTouchscreen OLED Display
Optical FlashS1 optical control/S2 optical control
Working Environment Temperature-10℃~50℃
Recycle Time（1/1 step）≈1.8s
Full Power Flash Times（1/1 step）≈460 times
Battery Charging Temperature Range0℃-45℃
SYNCSync Cord
Dimension（with reflector）5.51″ x 10.24″ x 3.90″
Net Weight470g

Price and Availability

The Godox Lux Master Retro Flash is available to pre-order now for $249.99.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

John Aldred

John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Related Posts

Godox continues its retro theme with the new Lux Elf flashGodox continues its retro theme with the new Lux Elf flash Godox goes even more retro with the 60s-styled Lux Senior on-camera flash Flashback to the future! The Godox Lux Cadet is a new “retro-style” flash Godox takes us back to the ’80s with the retro-themed Lux Junior on-camera flash

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

One response to “Godox broadens its retro flash lineup with the Godox Lux Master”

  1. Libby Avatar
    Libby

    Of course if you haven’t bought into the Godox system and want wireless, you’ll have to supply your own trigger. I have the Lux Senior. Manual adjustments. Fun little device. Takes me back to my roots of shooting with a cheap electronic dumb flash back in the 80s. When considering the price of this new Lux Master, I’d much rather look at the hotshoe flash from Westcott. It’s universal as well, which means that if you decide to change camera brands, the flash can follow along with you.

    Reply