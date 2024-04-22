Godox broadens its retro flash lineup with the Godox Lux Master

I guess the retro flash look has become popular because Godox has launched yet another retro flash unit. It’s the Godox Lux Master (buy here), and it mounts to the side of your camera like an old-time press photographer.

Despite having a very retro appearance, the Lux Master contains modern tech, too, including a touchscreen OLED display. It also has TTL and wireless sync support for the Godox 2.4GHz flash system.

Godox Lux Master Retro Camera Flash

The Godox Lux Master joins a whole range of retro flashes from Godox. Others include the Lux Junior (buy here), Lux Senior (buy here), Lux Cadet (buy here) and Lux Elf (buy here). Some are available in a whole bunch of colours, too.

Each flash in the lineup is modelled after a design from a different era and style in photography’s history. The new Lux Master is reminiscent of the side-mounted flashes many press photographers used back in the 1940s.

Retro flash with a modern twist

But the new Godox Lux Master isn’t just a replica of an old flash. It drags it into the 21st century with 2.4GHz wireless control and a touchscreen OLED display. It also supports TTL, High Speed Sync, stroboscopic mode, and front or rear curtain sync.

Unlike other on-camera flashes, this one doesn’t actually mount on your camera. It mounts to the side of your camera using a bracket. This gets the light slightly further away from the lens in two axes for a more flattering angle of light.

It also has a tiltable head from 0-90 degrees, letting you point the light straight up to bounce light off the ceiling. You can’t rotate it behind you, though. Just forward or up. Obviously, that won’t offer the versatility of a more contemporary speedlight, but it will cover a lot of situations.

Godox Lux Master Specs

Model Lux Master GN（1/1 step） GN25（ISO100, in meters） Lithium Battery DC7.2V, 2980mAh, 21.456Wh Input Parameter 5V⎓2A Flash Power 9 steps：1/1-1/256 (0.1 step increments) CCT 6000K±300K Panel Display Touchscreen OLED Display Optical Flash S1 optical control/S2 optical control Working Environment Temperature -10℃~50℃ Recycle Time（1/1 step） ≈1.8s Full Power Flash Times（1/1 step） ≈460 times Battery Charging Temperature Range 0℃-45℃ SYNC Sync Cord Dimension（with reflector） 5.51″ x 10.24″ x 3.90″ Net Weight 470g

Price and Availability

The Godox Lux Master Retro Flash is available to pre-order now for $249.99.