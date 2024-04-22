7artisans 27mm F2.8 is a new $129 autofocus lens for APS-C Sony

7artisans is expanding its autofocus lens lineup with a new 27mm f/2.8 (buy here) for APS-C sensor Sony E mount cameras. It’s an inexpensive lens, offering a field of view similar to around 40mm on full-frame.

It’s a little wider than the usual 50mm “standard” lens. This makes it handy as a walkabout prime and for street photography. Its f/2.8 maximum aperture, however, means you probably won’t be shooting much at night.

7artisans 27mm f/2.8 AF APS-C

The 7artisans 27mm f/2.8 is not the first 27mm f/2.8 APS-C lens. It’s not even the first autofocus one. TTArtisan has its own 27mm f/2.8; However, that one’s limited to only Fuji X mount (buy here). So, this does appear to be the first for Sony E.

It looks like the two lenses aren’t just copies of each other, either. Both lenses say they use 6 elements in 5 groups, but both have a very different exterior design. The 7artisans lens bears no resemblance to the TTArtisan pancake. So, while the numbers may be the same, the actual arrangement of them is likely a little different.

7artisans 27mm f/2.8 AF APS-C Lens Specs

Focal length 27mm Format APS-C Mount Sony E Focus type Autofocus Max aperture f/2.8 Min aperture f/16 Min focus distance 30cm Optics 6 elements in 5 groups Aperture blades 6 Filter diameter 52mm Dimensions 64 x 48mm Weight 172g

Price and Availability

The 7artisans 27mm f/2.8 AF APS-C lens is expected to become available to pre-order for around $129 in the next few days.