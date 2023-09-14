The Accsoon CineView Nano is a tiny wireless video monitoring solution for $129

Accsoon has announced its newest video monitoring device. This one’s the Accsoon CineView Nano, and it costs only $129. It’s designed for mirrorless cameras, taking in an HDMI input and beaming it out over the airwaves.

To view, you use your iPhone, iPad or “selected Android smartphones and tablets”. The company doesn’t appear to have listed that selection yet, though.

Accsoon CineView Nano – Mobile remote monitoring

The Accsoon CineView Nano works as either an on-camera monitor with your smartphone or tablet, or you can use it wirelessly as a remote monitor up to 500ft (~152 metres) away. In either capacity, it provides both basic and professional-level features using the Accsoon SEE app.

What exactly are those features? Well, on the “basic” side, we’ve got mirror mode for those shooting videos of themselves, as well as a grid to aid with composition. We’ve got audio level meters, and a screen magnifier so you can punch in to check focus.

On the “professional” end of things, there’s a waveform monitor, for easy judgement of exposure throughout your entire shot, anamorphic desqueeze, LUT support, vectorscope, zebra stripes, false colour, overlay, and more.

It has a very short latency of only 0.06 seconds. If you’re shooting at 24fps, this means you’re about a frame and a half behind what the camera’s seeing. At 30fps, you’re two frames behind and at 60fps, four frames. Of course, this doesn’t take into account the speed of your camera’s HDMI port, which can introduce more latency.

Record on your phone or even live stream

Most will still want to record in the camera, but the Accsoon SEE app also allows you to record the stream coming in from your camera via the Accsoon CineView Nano. It doesn’t do 4K, but you do get 1080p recording up to 60 frames per second.

You can also live stream the incoming signal to your mobile device to platforms like YouTube and Facebook. And if you’re worried about tying up your device with streaming when you want to actually use it as a monitor, don’t worry.

You’re able to connect up to four iOS and (selected) Android devices to the Accsoon CineView Nano simultaneously. So, you can have one dedicated to streaming and another dedicated to monitoring.

Versatile mounting options

The Accsoon CineView Nano is extremely small and provides you with a number of different mounting options. It comes with a cold shoe adapter for mounting it directly to the top of your camera with a clamp to hold your mobile device.

It also comes supplied with a gimbal mounting plate that lets you attach it to the DJI RS2 and DJI RS3 (buy here) gimbals. This lets you mount it directly underneath the camera, similar to how Zhiyun attaches the TransMount AI to their gimbals.

It’s unknown whether other plates will be released to suit other gimbals, although I expect they may announce more if there’s enough demand.

Multiple power options (and power output)

You can power the Accsoon CineView Nano using a number of methods. The first is the ubiquitous Sony NP-F style battery. Accsoon says that the CineView Nano has “super-low” power consumption, suggesting that you won’t need the massive NP-F970 batteries but will be able to get by with the smaller capacities just fine.

You’re also able to power it using USB-C. And it doesn’t even need to be USB Power Delivery (USB-PD). It only draws 5W, so even a standard 5v USB connection only needs to be able to draw an amp – which pretty much every power bank on the market today can handle.

It also has a 10W USB-C output for powering other devices. I’m assuming that this only works if you’re using NP-F batteries. After all, it’d be a pretty neat trick to pull in a 5W USB feed and then provide 10W output, all while powering itself, too.

Price and Availability

The Accsoon CineView Nano will become available to buy for $129 from the Accsoon website (and presumably the usual retailers) in October.