Reports of Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lens discontinuation have been greatly exaggerated

Last week, several sites reported that the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art series lens for Sony E (buy here) and Leica L mount (buy here) has been discontinued. As is often the case with rumours, it was absolute nonsense.

We didn’t report on this, but DIYP has received an email from Sigma USA addressing the reports. They say that the lens has definitely not been discontinued. It’s simply out of stock and back-ordered due to high demand in the Japanese market.

The complete email reads as follows:

Last week we learned that several websites were reporting that the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art lens for Sony E-Mount and Leica L-Mount has been discontinued. We want to assure you that this is not the case. The simple fact of the matter is that the lens is currently on back order in the Japanese market due to high worldwide demand because of its total performance and competitive pricing. At SIGMA, we pride ourselves on an open and honest relationship with all our working partners; and whenever there is official information to share regarding product releases, discontinuations, special promotions and updates, we will always do so directly. And please know that you can always reach out to our team for the most accurate and reliable information regarding the SIGMA product lines. Sigma USA

Had any of the sites reporting this rumour taken 15 seconds to compose an email to Sigma and ask them outright, they’d have learned that the information they had was incorrect.

The fact that this is one of Sigma’s most popular Art series zoom lenses should also be a big clue that they’re unlikely to discontinue it without announcing its successor.

So, don’t believe everything you read online. Just because it’s on the Internet doesn’t mean it’s true!