Godox continues its retro theme with the new Lux Elf flash

If you’re looking for a little retro magic to add to your camera, you might want to check out Godox’s newest addition to their range. The Lux Elf Retro Camera Flash is the latest in retro accessories. It is a simple, inexpensive flash that will certainly get you noticed.

The Lux Elf Retro is marketed to new photographers who want to explore using an on-camera flash and comes at an affordable price of just $49.

This flash is part of Godox’s existing Lux lineup, and they have kept the retro design top of mind here. The light is designed to be simple to use, with an output power dial instead of lots of complicated buttons.

The flash weighs very little at just 96 grams and is very small, measuring just under 4 inches in length. The power output goes from full power down to 1/16 at ISO 100, and the dial features a visual guide depicting roughly how many people can be covered with each power level.

When I was a beginner, I struggled to learn how to shoot with speedlights. This visual guide and its simplicity could be very helpful for people just learning how to shoot with flash.

There are also two different Optical Modes for more control. S1 will fire the flash in response to another manual or TTL flash. S2 will ignore the initial flash.

The flash is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, which will give around 400 flashes at full power on one charge.

The Lux Elf Retro Camera Flash is available to preorder for $49.